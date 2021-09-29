Advertising News
Rahul Sachitanand
23 hours ago

Mullenlowe Mishra consummates pact with condom-maker Karex in Vietnam

The agency will work with the condom manufacturer to drive social conversation and consumer engagement in the sex-shy market.

Condom maker Karex has selected Mullenlowe Mishra in Vietnam to drive social conversation and consumer engagement.

To bolster the brand’s digital footprint while sparking fun and intimacy in what the brand said is a market that's less open about discussing sex, Karex has tapped the agency to enhance its social presence and eventually, the brand choice for its ‘One’ brand of condoms.

The Malaysia-based condom maker produces over 5 billion condoms annually, exports to 130 countries worldwide, and says it is committed to changing views on sexual health through products that inspire people to make safer but pleasurable choices.

With a string of upcoming activities on digital platforms, Karex and MullenLowe Mishra, using a set of Vietnamese influencers, aims to break down some of the shyness and stigma around sexual health. On choosing the agency, Ang Wei Boon, who heads brand building at Karex, said, “They combine strong local insight and fresh ideas with a good grasp of Vietnam’s social-media dynamics.”

Vietnam has a population of 100 million, and Millennials and Gen Z account for nearly 30% of the population. “Karex ... is driven by strong consumer knowledge and they are innovative in a way that resonates with young Vietnam,” said MullenLowe Mishra CEO Saby Mishra. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

