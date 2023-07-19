Data News PR ESG Climate Action Carbon Reporting Climate Action Partnerships
Jonathan Owen
1 day ago

Most UK comms clients not walking the walk on climate change - report

Two-thirds of clients are jumping on the bandwagon of talking about climate change without doing anything about it, says a report by the UK's PRCA’s Climate Communication Group.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

1 Circles.Life faces more layoffs amid allegations of toxic workplace culture & internal politics

“Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

2 “Only as good as the creativity that goes in” Growth in a new era

Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

3 Plagiarism scandal fallout: DDB Philippines loses Tourism Dept contract

The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

4 The Next Frontier: Why brands must live their stories in Web3

“One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

5 “One-offs do not work”: How brands can play in culture

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

6 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

7 How Vanish’s Autism campaign made the world a better place

Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

8 Decoding APAC successes at Cannes Lions 2023 with Jane Lin-Baden

AI 2.0: redefining possible

9 AI 2.0: redefining possible

China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

10 China's muted award presence at Cannes Lions 2023: A creative shortfall or Western blind spot?

Related Articles

It’s time to get intentional with sustainability communications
Nov 28, 2022
Denise Ho

It’s time to get intentional with sustainability ...

Redhill CEO on finding the balance between PR and marketing
Feb 21, 2023
Shawn Lim

Redhill CEO on finding the balance between PR and ...

Teneo to acquire Tulchan Communications
Jan 11, 2023
John Harrington

Teneo to acquire Tulchan Communications

Why no-one will read this article on climate change
Apr 12, 2023
Josh Bullmore

Why no-one will read this article on climate change

Just Published

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing ...

As moviegoers buy tickets for a “Barbieheimer” double feature, Oppenheimer gets a boost from Barbie’s marketing blitz.

Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the face of paid verifications?
4 hours ago
Noel D'Souza

Are blue ticks on social media losing clout in the ...

Industry honchos weigh in on the impact of paid verification models by Meta and Twitter.

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo are navigating Threads
4 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

How brands like Wendy’s, Maybelline and Duolingo ...

Daily active users on Meta’s new Twitter clone dropped by half last week, but brands are still eager to find success on the new platform.

Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’ despite ‘low single-digit’ growth
The Information
6 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Arthur Sadoun: Our creative agencies are ‘essential’...

Publicis CEO spoke to Campaign after group grew 7.1% in Q2 and revealed it is giving staff an average salary increase of 4% in 2023.