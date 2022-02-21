Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Mindshare China retains Yili, expands remit

Dairy provider hands agency additional duties around social KOL planning and entertainment planning.

Mindshare China announced that it retained media-planning duties for Yili. 

In addition to Mindshare’s duties planning all of Yili’s media in China (as well as Southeast Asia), Mindshare has also extended its remit to include social KOL planning and entertainment planning.

Mindshare has held the account since 2008.

A Yili spokesperson said the company aims to be among the top three global dairy companies by 2025 and to reach No. 1 by 2030. "We look forward to commencing a new chapter with Mindshare after a fruitful 10-year journey together," the spokesperson added.

Mindshare's China CEO, Benjamin Condit, said the agency is honoured to expand its longstanding relationship with Yili as its growth partner and aims to "deliver the innovation and media excellence Yili needs to become the world’s top dairy provider within this decade".

