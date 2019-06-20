yili
Mindshare China retains Yili, expands remit
Dairy provider hands agency additional duties around social KOL planning and entertainment planning.
Public squabble erupts between Yili and Mengniu over Olympic sponsorships
Yili said it may have to withdraw as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics official dairy partner, calling dealings between rival Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola and Olympic organisers a "scandal".
Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore
Appointment to handle integrated communications follows a pitch.
China’s food brands deal with indigestion overseas
Chinese food companies still need much nutritional support before they can get overseas consumers to take a bite of their branded food products—for now.
Best of 2014: Top 5 pitches
Our annual year-in-review series continues with the year's top 5 pitches.
Iron Man 3 China-only product placement branded as 'abrupt' and 'amusing'
MAINLAND CHINA - Four extra minutes in the China-only cut of Iron Man 3 include product placement shots for a Yili milk drink, which Chinese movie-goers have deemed amusing.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins