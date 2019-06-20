yili

Mindshare China retains Yili, expands remit
Dairy provider hands agency additional duties around social KOL planning and entertainment planning.

Public squabble erupts between Yili and Mengniu over Olympic sponsorships
Jun 20, 2019
Yili said it may have to withdraw as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics official dairy partner, calling dealings between rival Mengniu Dairy, Coca-Cola and Olympic organisers a "scandal".

Yili awards SEA remit to Saatchi & Saatchi Singapore
Jan 15, 2019
Appointment to handle integrated communications follows a pitch.

China’s food brands deal with indigestion overseas
Apr 23, 2018
Chinese food companies still need much nutritional support before they can get overseas consumers to take a bite of their branded food products—for now.

Best of 2014: Top 5 pitches
Dec 8, 2014
Our annual year-in-review series continues with the year's top 5 pitches.

Iron Man 3 China-only product placement branded as 'abrupt' and 'amusing'
May 13, 2013
MAINLAND CHINA - Four extra minutes in the China-only cut of Iron Man 3 include product placement shots for a Yili milk drink, which Chinese movie-goers have deemed amusing.

