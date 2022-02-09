Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
19 hours ago

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

Chief product officer Josh Gallagher is promoted into new role designed to scale the agency’s capabilities and provide consistent leadership for its clients across the region.

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

MediaCom has appointed Josh Gallagher as its first APAC chief operating officer, with a brief to scale the agency’s capabilities and provide consistent leadership for its clients across the region.

It is the first major staffing decision made by Rupert McPetrie, who took up the mantle of APAC CEO from Mark Heap this month.

Gallagher is promoted from regional chief product officer, a role he has held for more than three years. During this time, he has played an important role in growing the agency's product suite and capabilities across performance and ecommerce, and has led the global commerce consulting offering within Blink Consulting. Before GroupM, Gallagher was the APAC CSO of Havas.

MediaCom is sourcing a new regional product lead to replace Gallagher in his former role.

McPetrie said: "It’s always fantastic when you can look inside your organisation and find someone who is perfect for the most senior roles. Josh has done a terrific job building new capabilities and products for our clients over the last three years and has also played a significant role in our new business successes, including the recent wins of Bayer and The Coca-Cola Company. He will be an amazing COO for our region and will help MediaCom continue its successful trajectory."

Gallagher said: "I look forward to bringing a forward-thinking and challenging mindset to the role, helping our people and clients continually grow. My focus will be on driving the culture to do so. In an industry that is ever-changing, being able evolve the way we work through more agile talent and technology capabilities will deliver work that transforms our clients’ businesses."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

2 TikTok and Nick Tran: What happens when brand stunts miss the mark

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

3 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

4 They're grrrrreat: Our favourite Year of the Tiger campaigns

Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

5 Publicis to pay €400m in bonuses ‘for everyone’ after annual profits jump 75%

Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

6 Watch: Ogilvy China's Year of the Tiger epic

Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

7 Publicis Media launches 'diverse and inclusive' ad marketplace

Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

8 Move and win roundup: Week of January 31, 2022

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

10 Jane Lin-Baden joins Publicis Groupe global management committee

Related Articles

MediaCom's Josh Gallagher on the challenges creatives face with ecommerce
Advertising
Feb 24, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

MediaCom's Josh Gallagher on the challenges ...

MediaCom hires APAC product lead
Digital
Sep 24, 2018
Faaez Samadi

MediaCom hires APAC product lead

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Nicky Huang, MediaCom
Advertising
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Nicky Huang, ...

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Mandy Hou, MediaCom
Advertising
Jan 27, 2022
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2022: Mandy Hou, MediaCom

Just Published

Virgin Voyages sets sail with Hearts & Science
Media
7 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Virgin Voyages sets sail with Hearts & Science

The Omnicom agency has been booked for global brief to attract younger travellers.

The fall of the House of Meta?
Digital
7 hours ago
Ian Whittaker

The fall of the House of Meta?

Mark Zuckerberg needs to act fast after Meta’s disappointing Q4 results, Campaign’s Investor View columnist argues.

Omnicom grew 10.2% in 2021 as pandemic impacts receded
Advertising
14 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grew 10.2% in 2021 as pandemic impacts receded

Precision marketing now accounts for 8% of the holding company’s revenue as clients’ digital transformation needs grow.

APAC New Business League: December 2021 report
Advertising
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: December 2021 report

A come-from-behind finisher lands in second place to upset the creative-agency rankings in R3's final tally of 2021 APAC new business.