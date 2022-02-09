MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

MediaCom has appointed Josh Gallagher as its first APAC chief operating officer, with a brief to scale the agency’s capabilities and provide consistent leadership for its clients across the region.

It is the first major staffing decision made by Rupert McPetrie, who took up the mantle of APAC CEO from Mark Heap this month.

Gallagher is promoted from regional chief product officer, a role he has held for more than three years. During this time, he has played an important role in growing the agency's product suite and capabilities across performance and ecommerce, and has led the global commerce consulting offering within Blink Consulting. Before GroupM, Gallagher was the APAC CSO of Havas.

MediaCom is sourcing a new regional product lead to replace Gallagher in his former role.

McPetrie said: "It’s always fantastic when you can look inside your organisation and find someone who is perfect for the most senior roles. Josh has done a terrific job building new capabilities and products for our clients over the last three years and has also played a significant role in our new business successes, including the recent wins of Bayer and The Coca-Cola Company. He will be an amazing COO for our region and will help MediaCom continue its successful trajectory."

Gallagher said: "I look forward to bringing a forward-thinking and challenging mindset to the role, helping our people and clients continually grow. My focus will be on driving the culture to do so. In an industry that is ever-changing, being able evolve the way we work through more agile talent and technology capabilities will deliver work that transforms our clients’ businesses."