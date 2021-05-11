Media News
Ben Bold
3 hours ago

MediaCom adds global chief inclusion and culture officer role

Nancy Lengthorn will lead the agency’s aim to become “world’s most inclusive media network”.

Nancy Lengthorn
Nancy Lengthorn

MediaCom has appointed Nancy Lengthorn as its first-ever global chief inclusion and culture officer.

Lengthorn, who is currently head of inclusion and belonging at MediaCom UK and WPP, will become responsible for sharing existing diversity and inclusion schemes across the former's worldwide network, as well as conceiving new initiatives.

She will act as a conduit between the network's Global Belonging Council - an internal body overusing a 10-step plan for "delivering sustainable change" - its People Team and its senior leadership, providing each with advice and expertise. She will also continue in her MediaCom UK duties, although she will relinquish the WPP-facing aspect of her job.

At MediaCom UK, Lengthorn has led initiatives such as its Mental Health Allies programme. She also oversaw its inclusive entry-level recruitment principles.

MediaCom said the creation of the global role marked its aim to become the world's most inclusive media network.

Nick Lawson, MediaCom's global chief executive, said: "While diversity and inclusion are everyone's responsibility, Nancy will spearhead our efforts internally as well as working with clients to drive industry and sector progress. Her new position is a sign of the importance that we attach to meeting and exceeding expectations when it comes to D&I."

Lengthorn is currently transitioning from her MediaCom UK/WPP role and will be working entirely for MediaCom Global in the coming months.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

1 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

3 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

4 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

5 Hyundai reveals 2022 Tucson in biggest US launch ever

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

7 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

8 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

9 Unilever expands in-house capabilities as company becomes ‘match fit’

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

10 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

Related Articles

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a difference on DEI
Advertising
Dec 15, 2020
Matthew Miller

A dozen APAC ads that prove the industry can make a ...

DE&I chief: Diversity is being 'deprioritised'
Advertising
Jan 8, 2021
Gurjit Degun

DE&I chief: Diversity is being 'deprioritised'

Is your company doing enough to be inclusive? Tell us
Advertising
Apr 20, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Is your company doing enough to be inclusive? Tell us

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, diverse suppliers, ad stereotypes
News
Jan 22, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Unilever inclusivity plan to tackle living wage, ...

Just Published

iPhone users overwhelmingly reject app tracking – but ad industry needn’t despair
Advertising
3 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

iPhone users overwhelmingly reject app tracking – ...

The long-term consequences of Apple’s privacy shift will be complex, experts say.

The bull case for advertising is back on
Advertising
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

The bull case for advertising is back on

Advertising forecasters have upgraded their growth predictions for this year.

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0
Advertising
13 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Breaking down the post-cookie solutions: Unified ID 2.0

There are dozens of post-cookie solutions. But how do they work and how do they compare to one another across key metrics such as scale, user intrusiveness and tech? This series will attempt to demystify the biggest solutions, starting with Unified ID 2.0.

PHD adds Audi to SAIC Volkswagen portfolio in China
Media
13 hours ago
Matthew Miller

PHD adds Audi to SAIC Volkswagen portfolio in China

Pitch-free win of planning and buying follows the agency taking over media duties for the company's Volkswagen and Skoda output in December.