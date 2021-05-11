MediaCom adds global chief inclusion and culture officer role

MediaCom has appointed Nancy Lengthorn as its first-ever global chief inclusion and culture officer.

Lengthorn, who is currently head of inclusion and belonging at MediaCom UK and WPP, will become responsible for sharing existing diversity and inclusion schemes across the former's worldwide network, as well as conceiving new initiatives.

She will act as a conduit between the network's Global Belonging Council - an internal body overusing a 10-step plan for "delivering sustainable change" - its People Team and its senior leadership, providing each with advice and expertise. She will also continue in her MediaCom UK duties, although she will relinquish the WPP-facing aspect of her job.

At MediaCom UK, Lengthorn has led initiatives such as its Mental Health Allies programme. She also oversaw its inclusive entry-level recruitment principles.

MediaCom said the creation of the global role marked its aim to become the world's most inclusive media network.

Nick Lawson, MediaCom's global chief executive, said: "While diversity and inclusion are everyone's responsibility, Nancy will spearhead our efforts internally as well as working with clients to drive industry and sector progress. Her new position is a sign of the importance that we attach to meeting and exceeding expectations when it comes to D&I."

Lengthorn is currently transitioning from her MediaCom UK/WPP role and will be working entirely for MediaCom Global in the coming months.