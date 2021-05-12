Mediabrands and Vice Media Group ink global creative partnership

IPG Mediabrands' global content studio has struck a partnership with Vice Media Group, under which the media company will become the preferred production partner to create solutions for Mediabrands clients.

It is the first deal struck by Mediabrands Content Studio, a data-driven content practice which IPG launched in 12 markets in November last year.

Under the terms of the deal, which are effective immediately, Vice Media Group will make its entire suite of global production content capabilities and creator teams available to Mediabrands agencies and clients worldwide. This includes producers, creators and talent behind brands Vice, i-D, Noisey, Refinery29, Vice News, Vice Studios and Pulse Films.

In return, Vice Media Group will have direct access to Mediabrands' portfolio of clients as the preferred production partner, through which it can directly develop content, support, and engage on production deals.

The partnership is a creative one, and does not include any committments to media spend, ad buys or content placement on Vice Media Group’s properties.

The arrangement was co-brokered by Brett Henenberg, the global head of production at Mediabrands Content Studio, and Dan Bowen, the SVP of global production at Vice Media Group.

Henenberg said: "The power of this partnership is that it allows us to deliver high quality, low cost, fast and agile production. The old saying ‘you can only choose two between good, fast and cheap’ no longer applies as the global scale of this deal allows us to truly deliver all three anywhere in the world."

Prior to this deal, the two companies already had an extensive working relationship, according to the release.

Bowen commented: "The IPG Mediabrands team understands the best way to tap into our extensive offering at VMG and will bring VMG a level of first-person brand access media companies rarely get. With production across the full spectrum leading and media supporting, together we are positioned for some exciting work and creative collaboration."

Brendan Gaul, who leads Mediabrands Content Studio as global chief content officer, said the deal "unbundles media and content", allowing the agency network to deliver consistent content capabilities regardless of media commitment. "This...is a gamechanger in the way we can quickly respond to a client’s content need anywhere, for any use with exceptional creativity."

Mediabrands' emerging film and television development practice will also benefit from the deal. Through the partnership Pulse Films will co-develop a slate of original entertainment properties with Mediabrands’ Traverse32, founded by Gaul and Henenberg last December.

Davud Karbassioun, global president of commercials and branded at Pulse Films, said: "Brendan and Brett have a unique track record for guiding their diverse portfolio of brands to properly create and own entertainment IP in a truly innovative, meaningful and rewarding way. There is a big opportunity for brands at the heart of this partnership that we are excited to dive into with Traverse32."