Media News
Staff Reporters
Aug 10, 2020

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong

Publisher and China critic was taken in this morning under Hong Kong's new security law for "colluding with foreign forces", according to an associate.

Jimmy Lai pictured on February 28 following an earlier arrest (Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images)
Jimmy Lai pictured on February 28 following an earlier arrest (Isaac Lawrence/AFP via Getty Images)

Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai was arrested this morning over suspicion of collusion with foreign forces under Hong Kong's new national security law, according to a colleague who posted on Twitter.

Mark Simon, a senior executive at Lai's company Next Digital, stated on Twitter at 7:15 am that Lai had been arrested, later adding that police were executing search warrants on the homes of Lai and his son Ian, as well as the newsroom of the Lai-founded newspaper Apple Daily.

Apple Daily has reported that Ian Lai was also arrested. Other media outlets are reporting that police have confirmed seven arrests this morning without confirming the names of those taken into custody.

Jimmy Lai was one of 25 people charged on Friday over their attendance of a banned June 4 vigil marking the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. He was also arrested and then released on bail in February, when authorities cited illegal assembly at an anti-government protest in August of 2019. That arrest pre-dated the new security law, which gives the government sweeping powers to target secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, and includes penalties as severe as life imprisonment.

In June, Lai told AFP that he saw the law as a "death knell for Hong Kong" and that he was prepared for prison. “If it comes, I will have the opportunity to read books I haven’t read. The only thing I can do is to be positive," AFP reported he said.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work
PR
Aug 18, 2020
Ian Griggs

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm ...

New York Times to move digital operations out of HK amid security-law concerns
Media
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

New York Times to move digital operations out of HK ...

Apple Daily founder arrested in Friday morning swoop
Media
Feb 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

Apple Daily founder arrested in Friday morning swoop

China breaks in two Pocari Sweats over Hong Kong protest furore
News
Jul 11, 2019
Jingjing Ma

China breaks in two Pocari Sweats over Hong Kong ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
30 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.