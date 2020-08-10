jimmy lai

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong

Publisher and China critic was taken in this morning under Hong Kong's new security law for "colluding with foreign forces", according to an associate.

Mixed reactions as Jimmy Lai quits Taiwan media industry
Oct 22, 2012
Benjamin Li

Mixed reactions as Jimmy Lai quits Taiwan media industry

TAIPEI - Jimmy Lai, the self-made media tycoon from Hong Kong, has sold his Next Media business in Taiwan to Chinatrust Charity Foundation for US$600 million (NT$17.5 billion), drawing an end to the turbulent rise and fall of its 'media invasion' of Taiwan over the past 12 years.

Next Media’s boss fronts propaganda-style TVC for ‘Sharpon’ m-commerce
Jan 5, 2012
Benjamin Li

Next Media’s boss fronts propaganda-style TVC for ‘Sharpon’ m-commerce

HONG KONG - Looking like something out of Mao's ‘Little Red Book’, Next Media has launched a tongue-in-cheek TVC, featuring its boss Jimmy Lai Chee-Ying, as a patriotic propaganda actor. The campaign promotes promoting the new mobile commerce ‘Sharpon’ by its free tabloid Sharp Daily.

Taiwan's NCC turns down four of Next Media's TV channel applications
Apr 1, 2010
Glenn Smith

Taiwan's NCC turns down four of Next Media's TV channel applications

TAIPEI - In what is seen as a rebuke to print magnate Jimmy Lai's broadcasting ambitions in Taiwan, the National Communications Commission (NCC) has rejected the applications for four of the five channels Next Media planned to launch this year.

Apple Daily animation boss defends explicit cartoons
Dec 3, 2009
Benjamin Li

Apple Daily animation boss defends explicit cartoons

TAIPEI - The man behind Apple Daily's controversial animated news in Taiwan has hit back at critics after a week-long row over the cartoons.

