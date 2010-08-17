Japanese car makers slashed adspend during the past couple of years, then sat back expecting the worst. But not much happened, which has led them to question the relevance of advertising to their business.
TAIPEI - According to Nielsen's latest report, Taiwan ad spend has leaped 24 per cent to US$695 million (NT$22.3 billion) in the first half of 2010, marking a welcome turnaround after nearly a decade of decline for the island's advertising industry.