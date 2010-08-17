Glenn Smith

Unilever hopes Indonesians will take to Wall's
Marketing
Aug 17, 2010
Glenn Smith

Unilever hopes Indonesians will take to Wall's

Despite having one of Asia's lowest per capita incomes, Indonesia is a target for Unilever's ice creams.

Ad spend cuts have little effect on shrinking Japanese car market
Marketing
Aug 12, 2010
Glenn Smith

Ad spend cuts have little effect on shrinking ...

Japanese car makers slashed adspend during the past couple of years, then sat back expecting the worst. But not much happened, which has led them to question the relevance of advertising to their business.

Taiwanese beer: China offers profits for Taiwanese brewers
Marketing
Jul 28, 2010
Glenn Smith

Taiwanese beer: China offers profits for Taiwanese ...

Beer vendors struggle with a declining market, but China offers profits for Taiwanese brewers.

Taiwan ad spend leaps 24 per cent after decade of decline
Advertising
Jul 23, 2010
Glenn Smith

Taiwan ad spend leaps 24 per cent after decade of ...

TAIPEI - According to Nielsen's latest report, Taiwan ad spend has leaped 24 per cent to US$695 million (NT$22.3 billion) in the first half of 2010, marking a welcome turnaround after nearly a decade of decline for the island's advertising industry.

