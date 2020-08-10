apple daily

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong

Publisher and China critic was taken in this morning under Hong Kong's new security law for "colluding with foreign forces", according to an associate.

Apple Daily founder arrested in Friday morning swoop
Feb 28, 2020
Staff Reporters

Apple Daily founder arrested in Friday morning swoop

Jimmy Lai Chee-ying held for illegal assembly during an August 31, 2019, pro-democracy march.

Apple Daily launches in-app, beacon-based targeting
Nov 17, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Apple Daily launches in-app, beacon-based targeting

The Hong Kong publisher introduces a new product in a challenging media market.

How Hong Kong's Apple Daily is withstanding Occupy Central fallout
Oct 17, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

How Hong Kong's Apple Daily is withstanding Occupy Central fallout

HONG KONG - As the Occupy Central protests enter their 20th day, Apple Daily, a local publication with a strong pro-democratic slant, is enjoying ad support and appears to be withstanding harassment and attacks in both physical and virtual space.

Industry reacts to Hong Kong protests
Sep 30, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Industry reacts to Hong Kong protests

HONG KONG - While some brands curtail marketing activities in light of the ongoing 'Occupy Central' protests, a group of 50 advertising and media workers has taken out an ad condemning violent police tactics. Here, we present a wide range of opinions on the short- and long-term industry impacts of the movement.

Photos: Apple Daily's first 'Digital Creative Awards' in Hong Kong
Jun 20, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Photos: Apple Daily's first 'Digital Creative Awards' in Hong Kong

Apple Daily gave out awards to its advertisers and their agencies for the first time Tuesday, aiming to honour creative excellence in the realm of digital advertising. Winners included Sony, H&M, MEC, Maxim's, Maxus, Wyeth, OMD, Airwave, Ocean Park, MediaCom, Citibank, Estée Lauder, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Canon, Mindshare and TBWA. Judges were Anthony Fung from CUHK, Keith Ho from Grey HK, Dr. Royce Yuen from APRAIS Greater China, Rudi Leung from Social@Ogilvy HK and Spencer Wong from McCann HK.

