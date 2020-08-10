Apple Daily gave out awards to its advertisers and their agencies for the first time Tuesday, aiming to honour creative excellence in the realm of digital advertising. Winners included Sony, H&M, MEC, Maxim's, Maxus, Wyeth, OMD, Airwave, Ocean Park, MediaCom, Citibank, Estée Lauder, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Canon, Mindshare and TBWA. Judges were Anthony Fung from CUHK, Keith Ho from Grey HK, Dr. Royce Yuen from APRAIS Greater China, Rudi Leung from Social@Ogilvy HK and Spencer Wong from McCann HK.