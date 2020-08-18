security law

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work
Aug 18, 2020
Ian Griggs

Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work

A UK lobbyist’s work for the Stand with Hong Kong campaign has led to a raft of arrests following the imposition of a strict new security law in the former British colony in June.

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong
Aug 10, 2020
Staff Reporters

Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong

Publisher and China critic was taken in this morning under Hong Kong's new security law for "colluding with foreign forces", according to an associate.

