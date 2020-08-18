Search
security law
Aug 18, 2020
Hong Kong police put spotlight on UK lobbying firm for pro-democracy work
A UK lobbyist’s work for the Stand with Hong Kong campaign has led to a raft of arrests following the imposition of a strict new security law in the former British colony in June.
Aug 10, 2020
Media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested in Hong Kong
Publisher and China critic was taken in this morning under Hong Kong's new security law for "colluding with foreign forces", according to an associate.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins