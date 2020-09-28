Advertising Digital Media Data
Alison Weissbrot
1 day ago

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise tech strategy

The network is launching a global technology group to support its agencies and enable more collaboration.

MDC's centralized tech group is also working on the holding company's new headquarters at World Trade Center 1 in New York City. Source: Unsplash
MDC's centralized tech group is also working on the holding company's new headquarters at World Trade Center 1 in New York City. Source: Unsplash

MDC Partners has always leaned into agency independence. But that’s changing under the leadership of CEO Mark Penn, who wants the group (home to agencies like Anomaly, 72andSunny, and Forsman & Bodenfors) to collaborate more than in the past.

To enable that, MDC launched a global technology group on Monday to streamline pockets of technology and tech-focused talent across its agencies.

“Traditionally, the model allowed the agencies to do what they needed to do from an IT and technology perspective,” said John Georgatos, global chief information officer at MDC. “Looking across the board, we have really good talent, but they were working in a very siloed way specific to that agency.”

Technologists across MDC agencies will report up to Georgatos and into the global technology group, while continuing to work inside their firm on a day-to-day basis. The group is 65 people and growing.

“What we could have done is take people out of their environment and culture,” said Jason Cammorata, SVP and global head of operations at MDC. “But we kept them mostly aligned to their business units and created this center of excellence.”

MDC began forming the global tech group in October 2019, with a focus on the unsexy but important work of centralizing IT and cybersecurity and standardizing remote working tools. Now, the group is starting to support client work by speeding up digital asset management and production.

“We want to help on the infrastructure side to do production in a more efficient way,” Georgatos said.

But the group is focused on more than just efficiencies. To encourage more cross-agency work, MDC elevated Paul Lammert, previously business technology partner at creative shop Colle McVoy, as global head of collaboration. He will spend his first three months on the job working closely with MDC global president Julia Hammond to bring agencies together for company-led pitches.

The group will also build tools to help agencies in different regions and markets collaborate on client work. For one global client, for example, it built a central platform for local teams to access client information and make custom content requests.

“We're fine-tuning our formula to offer [more] services to larger clients, and to find the right tools to help us collaborate as a group,” Georgatos said.

MDC will also focus on equipping employees with the tools they need for the future of work. The global technology group has migrated all staffers onto laptops and moved its infrastructure into the cloud to support remote working.

However, the team hasn’t given up on office life yet. The global technology group is helping to design MDC’s new headquarters at One World Trade Center in New York City for a post-COVID world, with voice-controlled conference rooms and fully wireless connectivity.

“We live in an environment where we want more touchless things,” Georgatos said.

MDC is not the first holding company to try its hand at technology-driven collaboration -- just look to GroupM’s multiple iterations of mPlatform -- but it says it can move faster than its peers because of its smaller size. The global tech group got MDC’s entire network up and running on shared IT and security systems within four months, a process normally takes between six months and a year, Georgatos said.

The proof, of course, will be in the pudding. 

“The most important thing is being able to support our creatives to better support our clients,” Georgatos said. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

4 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

5 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

6 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

8 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing

9 Toyota, Dentsu to launch joint venture focused on automotive marketing

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

10 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

Related Articles

Platforms warn Australia about 'unintended consequences' of reform
Advertising
Sep 12, 2019
Matthew Miller

Platforms warn Australia about 'unintended ...

MDC Partners promotes Ryan Linder to global CMO
Advertising
Oct 19, 2018
Lindsay Stein

MDC Partners promotes Ryan Linder to global CMO

Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt use of technology in the pandemic
Digital
Jun 24, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Lockdown blues: Hong Kongers ambivalent about overt ...

The Ad Contrarian: Sugar and technology
Advertising
Mar 2, 2020
Bob Hoffman

The Ad Contrarian: Sugar and technology

Just Published

Aqilliz-BritePool: A blockchain-enabled cookieless ad targeting solution
Advertising
3 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Aqilliz-BritePool: A blockchain-enabled cookieless ...

The companies announce a joint solution—which will be initially rolled out in Asia Pacific, Europe and the US—that promises privacy-compliant user identification with an immutable record of consent and data transactions.

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses
Marketing
3 hours ago
Benedict Gordon

Lessons from three agile, tech-based Asian businesses

Superunion's Asia CEO finds inspiration in WeLab, Grab and Tencent Music, and believes global businesses can learn a lot from how Asian tech leaders are using imagination and instinct to navigate through the pandemic.

Porsche and Coke let fans hear the roar of engines despite race postponement
The Work
4 hours ago
Carol Huang

Porsche and Coke let fans hear the roar of engines ...

The postponement of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia hasn't stopped Porsche and Coca-Cola from releasing co-branded cans and a cross-promotional campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi Shanghai.

Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks to Maximus sportsdrink
Advertising
4 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks ...

For the launch of a drink designed for gamers, Frucor Suntory and Clemenger BBDO Sydney helped perennial losers 'unsuck', thanks to a little surreptitious help from a pro.