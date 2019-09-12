platforms
Platforms warn Australia about 'unintended consequences' of reform
An industry entity representing Google, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms unsurprisingly argues that Australia should slow its roll when it comes to digital-media regulation.
75% of execs see ads appearing beside undesirable content
Global executives think brands must be responsible for where their advertising appears, a new Reuters survey reveals, and that well-known news brands are trusted far more than social media platforms.
Sorrell: Creating change is easier in hard times
Just weeks before resigning, Sir Martin Sorrell sizes up the challenges posed by consultancies, tech platforms and the need for change in the final part of his Campaign interview.
Opportunity knocks in SEA music streaming: McKinsey
Local services shine in a booming market, but advertisers must innovate to seize the streaming opportunity.
Marketing is becoming like a performance sport; let’s change that
Pressure on marketers is building, but no one has 10,000 hours to 'practice'. Time to change the game.
