mdc

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise tech strategy
2 days ago
Alison Weissbrot

MDC Partners is latest holding company to centralise tech strategy

The network is launching a global technology group to support its agencies and enable more collaboration.

MDC Partners promotes Ryan Linder to global CMO
Oct 19, 2018
Lindsay Stein

MDC Partners promotes Ryan Linder to global CMO

Appointment comes amid a number of changes within the holding company.

BBDO names Kevin Lynch ECD for South China offices
Sep 23, 2013
Benjamin Li

BBDO names Kevin Lynch ECD for South China offices

HONG KONG - BBDO China has relocated creative veteran Kevin Lynch from Energy BBDO Shanghai to Hong Kong and take up the ECD role of South China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

1 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

2 Dentsu drops 'Aegis': DAN is rebranded as 'Dentsu'

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

4 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

5 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

6 Edelman begins strategic hiring, restores staff pay

New Zealand's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

7 NZ's top 100 brands: The pandemic hierarchy of needs

All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

8 All of STB’s multi-faceted marketing initiatives so far

New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

9 New Zealand expects a lot from its strongest local brands

TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC

10 TikTok appoints 'Safety Advisory Council' in APAC