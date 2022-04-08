Advertising Marketing Analysis
McCann nurses back to health in decent year

AGENCY REPORT CARD: An ascent in new business is a sweet prize for the agency which doubled down on its healthcare and MRM practices.

McCann has seen a leadership shake-up with CEO Alex Lubar departing the region in October 2021 to look after the network in North America. But Lubar’s vision to leave a ‘legacy’ in the region was palpable by way of a massive action-driven staff initiative and a smart business development strategy that pulled in the big numbers. However, what did this mean for creative output?

What was McCann’s overall grade? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores for business; innovation; DEI and sustainability; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

