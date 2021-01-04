Advertising Digital Marketing News
Rahul Sachitanand
2 days ago

McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

Pact covers marketing, communications and creative services for the event.

McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

McCann China has been appointed as the creative partner for Alibaba’s Olympics campaign, covering marketing, communications and creative services for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Alibaba holds a 12-year partnership deal with the Olympics.

For the Beijing 2022 campaign, McCann China plans to cut through with stories of ordinary people and how the Olympic Games play a meaningful role in their lives. The campaign will share different stories of technological advancements and how they enable society and humanity’s development.

Chris Tung, CMO, Alibaba said, “Since 2017, Alibaba has invested ... a lot as an Olympic Partner, in order to bring a smarter Olympics to a global audience for the Beijing 2022 Winter competition. The sheer scale of this has raised some fantastic challenges for our marketing and creative partner, from strategy to innovation, all the way through to the management of a massive platform for creative expression.”

Emily Chang, CEO of McCann Worldgroup China, said the contract will marry McCann's expertise in creativity with the technology expertise of Alibaba "to bring an immersive experience of the Olympic spirit to everyone." 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

1 Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

2 Prudential jumps on K-pop bandwagon with SuperM pact

Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

3 Dentsu promotes Prerna Mehrotra to APAC media CEO

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

4 Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

5 JPMorgan Chase consolidates $400 million global media account with WPP and Dentsu

Asia-Pacific YouTube Ads Leaderboard: November 2020

6 APAC's top ads on YouTube: hope and new beginnings

Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 4, 2021

Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

8 Singapore gov and Apple ask citizens to 'level up' on health

McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

9 McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

10 Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chris Tung, Alibaba
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chris Tung, Alibaba

Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building at ‘China speed’
Advertising
Jun 20, 2018
Matthew Miller

Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building ...

Alibaba's CMO on turning 11.11 into 'Christmas'
Digital
Nov 29, 2017
Rick Boost

Alibaba's CMO on turning 11.11 into 'Christmas'

Just Published

New Business League: November 2020 report
Advertising
12 hours ago
Staff Reporters

New Business League: November 2020 report

Carat, Havas, Leo Burnett, Publicis, Sapient, Starcom and WPP shift positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins in media and creative.

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a year like no other
Marketing
14 hours ago
Elspeth Cheung

How brands kept pace with the Chinese Dream in a ...

Seven major trends shaped the market in 2020, and will continue to do so, according to Kantar's global BrandZ valuation director.

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Salesforce CMO Stephanie Buscemi exits

CMO role will be filled by Sarah Franklin, who is currently general manager of platform.

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad taste
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

Bat sandwich in outdoor retailer's ad leaves a bad ...

Australia's ad watchdog is investigating complaints about a BCF ad from The Monkeys, which says the pandemic arose because "somebody ate a bat".