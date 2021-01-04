McCann China wins Alibaba Beijing 2022 remit

McCann China has been appointed as the creative partner for Alibaba’s Olympics campaign, covering marketing, communications and creative services for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Alibaba holds a 12-year partnership deal with the Olympics.

For the Beijing 2022 campaign, McCann China plans to cut through with stories of ordinary people and how the Olympic Games play a meaningful role in their lives. The campaign will share different stories of technological advancements and how they enable society and humanity’s development.

Chris Tung, CMO, Alibaba said, “Since 2017, Alibaba has invested ... a lot as an Olympic Partner, in order to bring a smarter Olympics to a global audience for the Beijing 2022 Winter competition. The sheer scale of this has raised some fantastic challenges for our marketing and creative partner, from strategy to innovation, all the way through to the management of a massive platform for creative expression.”

Emily Chang, CEO of McCann Worldgroup China, said the contract will marry McCann's expertise in creativity with the technology expertise of Alibaba "to bring an immersive experience of the Olympic spirit to everyone."