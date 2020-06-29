chris tung
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chris Tung, Alibaba
Presiding over the largest sales festival on earth, Tung has helped to keep Alibaba's brand unassailable in an industry that changes by the day.
Alibaba's CMO on partnerships, World Cup and Olympics sponsorships
Chris Tung speaks on the “soul of the brand”, and what their plans are moving forward.
Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building at ‘China speed’
Kantar’s validation of Alibaba’s Consumer Asset KPI will help CMOs optimise their brand-building activities within Alibaba's ecosystem, according to the companies.
Alibaba's CMO on turning 11.11 into 'Christmas'
Chris Tung tells Campaign turning Singles Day from a one-time promotion to a global holiday is perhaps Alibaba's biggest single marketing achievement
Brands, I’m part of your marketing team: Alibaba CMO
Still insisting that Alibaba is not an ecommerce company but a data services firm, Chris Tung talks about the latest efforts to help brands leverage data.
Pepsi Beverage China's marketing VP Chris Tung resigns
SHANGHAI - Chris Tung, VP of marketing at Pepsi China, has resigned and joined Hudong.com as CEO. His role has now been taken up by Yichung Tay, the former marketing director for Pepsi's flavoured drink business.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins