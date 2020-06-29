chris tung

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chris Tung, Alibaba
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Chris Tung, Alibaba

Presiding over the largest sales festival on earth, Tung has helped to keep Alibaba's brand unassailable in an industry that changes by the day.

Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building at ‘China speed’
Jun 20, 2018
Matthew Miller

Alibaba and Kantar claim to redefine brand-building at ‘China speed’

Kantar’s validation of Alibaba’s Consumer Asset KPI will help CMOs optimise their brand-building activities within Alibaba's ecosystem, according to the companies.

Alibaba's CMO on turning 11.11 into 'Christmas'
Nov 29, 2017
Rick Boost

Alibaba's CMO on turning 11.11 into 'Christmas'

Chris Tung tells Campaign turning Singles Day from a one-time promotion to a global holiday is perhaps Alibaba's biggest single marketing achievement

Brands, I’m part of your marketing team: Alibaba CMO
Nov 23, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

Brands, I’m part of your marketing team: Alibaba CMO

Still insisting that Alibaba is not an ecommerce company but a data services firm, Chris Tung talks about the latest efforts to help brands leverage data.

Pepsi Beverage China's marketing VP Chris Tung resigns
Oct 12, 2010
Benjamin Li

Pepsi Beverage China's marketing VP Chris Tung resigns

SHANGHAI - Chris Tung, VP of marketing at Pepsi China, has resigned and joined Hudong.com as CEO. His role has now been taken up by Yichung Tay, the former marketing director for Pepsi's flavoured drink business.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia