Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Jul 7, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Chris Tung, Alibaba

In the past year, Tung used the Alibaba brand as a beacon of strength and hope despite uncertainty around many events such as the Olympics and the 11.11 shopping festival.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Chris Tung, Alibaba
SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

Chris Tung

Chief marketing officer
Alibaba Group
China
Member since 2018

A Power List member since 2018, Tung has been at the helm of marketing for Alibaba since 2016, playing a key role in growing the Alibaba brand not just in Asia Pacific, but also around the world. Today, Alibaba’s platforms serve nearly 1.3 billion global consumers and 290,000 brands—including 80% of the consumer brands among the top 100 most valuable global brands.

During the pandemic, the Chinese tech giant focused most of its efforts on helping businesses large and small navigate and adapt to a more digitised world. For Tung, with so many brands on Alibaba's platforms, he increasingly views his role as ‘a CMO for CMOs’, and over the past two years in particular has dedicated a lot of his time to helping brand partners rethink the way they talk to their consumers.

Another key focus for Tung in the past year has been to build the Alibaba brand internationally, for which being a worldwide Olympic partner presented a prime opportunity. 2021 was a critical year for the Olympic movement with two Olympics back-to-back under unprecedented circumstances. Tung's team seized the opportunity to use Alibaba's brand voice as a beacon of hope during tough times. Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, they launched a campaign called ‘Let Hope Shine, Brighter Together’, an ode to humanity’s resilience and unity in overcoming Covid. For Tung, this not only embodied the spirit of the Olympic Games, but also symbolised Alibaba's responsibility as a platform—to empower consumers and partners and help them see the light at the end of the tunnel despite challenging times.

Tung is a big believer in marketing for good, that is using marketing tactics to create positive social impact. And sustainability, for Tung, is an important aspect of that. Alibaba currently has several initiatives to get consumers and brands to take concrete actions. For example, during last year’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, Tung's team put ‘green consumption’ front-and-centre by launching a dedicated eco-friendly vertical on their flagship ecommerce platform Tmall. The vertical featured more than 500,000 products with official Green Product Certification from more than 2,000 merchants and brands.

Tung is a firm believer that marketing can be a powerful tool in raising consumer awareness and encouraging other business partners to join in. As an industry leader, he is optimistic about the future and the impact Alibaba can play in driving positive changes and building a more sustainable future.

SEE THE FULL 2022 POWER LIST
Asia-Pacific’s 50 most influential and purposeful marketers
#LeadersForGood 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee
Marketing
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Huiyan Pan, Shopee

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart
Marketing
Jul 15, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Hikaru Adachi, FamilyMart

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, Mahindra & Mahindra
Marketing
Jul 14, 2022
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Harish Lalchandani, ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
14 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
16 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.