LG Signature signs John Legend as global brand ambassador

A holiday song by Legend titled “You Deserve It All” has been released and is available on 11 streaming platforms. Legend will extend his ambassadorship into the next year via a collaboration between his LVE wine label and LG Signature.

LG Singature, the premium brand of LG Electronics, has signed artist John Legend as its newest brand ambassador. Legend will collaborate with LG Signature on an upcoming holiday campaign, Legendary Gift: the SIGNATURE, featuring a collaboration between LG’s premium brand and Legend’s wine label, LVE: Legend Vineyard Exclusive.


Legend stands out as the first African-American male and one of only 16 individuals to achieve EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status.

A holiday song by Legend titled “You Deserve It All” has been released and is available on 11 streaming platforms now. The song, produced by Grammy Award-winner Raphael Saadiq, was co-written by Legend and singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor exclusively for LG Signature. Drew Kirsch—who has helmed videos for Taylor Swift and Shakira—is directing a music video which will be released later this holiday season.

Legend will extend his ambassadorship into the next year via a collaboration between his LVE wine label and LG Signature. An event in Napa Valley hosted by Legend in spring 2022 will showcase LG's Signature Wine Cellar.

“This new song is all about lavishing your loved ones with the best you have to give," Legend said about the campaign and song. "The holidays are all about coming together to host family and friends in the comfort of your own home, and LG Signature products will make that even more enjoyable.”

Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics’ Global Marketing Center, said LG Electronics will communicate the aesthetic and technical value of its high-end home appliance products to support LG Signature's philosophy that Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art.

LG Signature's other brand ambassadors include style icon Olivia Palermo, top professional female golfers Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun and ballerina and principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre, Misty Copeland.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

