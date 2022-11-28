Advertising Digital Marketing Media News
Nikita Mishra
Nov 28, 2022

J&T Express ropes in Lionel Messi as global brand ambassador

The Asian delivery giant has plans of expanding its global network and establishing itself as a one-stop ecommerce specialist in the logistics supply chain.

(Getty Images)

Weeks after India’s leading ed-tech platform Bjyu’s roped in star footballer Lionel Messi as brand ambassador to expand their global footprint, Asian delivery provider J&T Express has also signed the Argentinian captain as its first global ambassador.

As part of this partnership, Messi who plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain, will feature in campaigns to grow on brand awareness and position J&T Express as a one-stop ecommerce specialist in the 13 countries (Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil, and Egypt) it operates.  

J&T sees Messi as a “generational athlete” whose sporting ethic, humility and dedication align with the values of the fast-growing logistics company.

Rachel Liu, global branding director of J&T Express commented on the announcement: " Through his grit and accomplishments, Messi is an inspiration to many. This resonates deeply with our values of building a caring, responsible and sustainable business."

Meanwhile Messi said:

J&T Express has made remarkable achievements since its launch. We share many similarities in our passion and determination to never stop improving. Just as the sport of football unites millions across the globe, J&T Express seeks to develop logistic solutions to connect its customers to the world. I look forward to being part of this journey.

The current marketing plan includes a series of social media activations and traditional campaigns under the theme #JTBetterTogether to be launched before the peak-holiday season.

Strategically the partnership ties into J&T Express' global expansion plans. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported the delivery company raised US$2 billion in the latest round of funding from Temasek Holdings, and existing investors Hillhouse Capital, Boyu Capital, and Sequoia Capital China for business expansion. The company evaluation stands at US$20 billion.

Campaign Asia-Pacific

