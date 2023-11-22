News Advertising Creativity
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Landor & Fitch rebrands, to be known as Landor

The brand's new ultramarine identity is inspired by the transformative power of water and pays tribute to origins of the business which was founded on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbour.

Landor & Fitch rebrands, to be known as Landor
Landor & Fitch has announced a rebranding, which sees the WPP company dropping Fitch from its name. The agency will now operate solely as Landor.
 
According to a statement, the rebrand is the culmination of a five-year strategy that has seen the WPP company’s consulting, design and experience offer expand. The statement adds that the brand's new ultramarine identity is inspired by the transformative power of water and pays tribute to origins of the business, which was founded by Walter Landor on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbour.
 
Jane Geraghty, group global CEO, Landor, said, “Over the last five years, our business has evolved, and our offer has expanded significantly. We’ve welcomed world-class specialists in sonic, motion and workspace design, and today, most importantly, we have come together as one team with a shared culture. United in our drive to make a positive difference.” 
 
Teemu Suviala, global chief creative officer, Landor, added, “Our new brand charts an ambitious course for our future. We use our new brand colour, the ultramarine blue, to signal the redefining of the brand and design category. Our design and expression capabilities are now unparalleled. For our own brand, we tapped into brilliant creative minds from around our network, just as we would do for our clients, to create a brand that comes to life in every facet - from visual and verbal to sonic and motion.”
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

1 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

2 Senior GroupM agency leaders in APAC depart

40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

3 40 Under 40 2023: Top-tier marketing talent breaking barriers and setting trends

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

4 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

5 Group M to shift agencies to country-level profit and loss model from 2024

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

6 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist announced

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

7 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

8 Agency of the Year 2023 shortlist: Southeast Asia

Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

9 Unilever's Samir Singh on joy, purpose and approach to legacy branding

The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

10 The Hermès game: Carefully-guarded craftsmanship or scarcity-driven marketing gimmick?

Related Articles

Trust before tech advancements: CNN International's Faisal Karmali on the value of reliable journalism
Oct 30, 2023

Trust before tech advancements: CNN International's ...

Ex-Landor colleagues team up to create new wordplay game
Jul 22, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Ex-Landor colleagues team up to create new wordplay ...

Can Sri Lanka get its mojo back?
Jul 26, 2022

Can Sri Lanka get its mojo back?

Cannes Lions 2022: What keeps chief creative officers awake at night?
Jun 28, 2022

Cannes Lions 2022: What keeps chief creative ...

Just Published

YouTube’s Ashley Chang on five things marketers should know about culture in 2024
17 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

YouTube’s Ashley Chang on five things marketers ...

In an exclusive interview with Campaign, YouTube's culture and trends lead for APAC, Ashley Chang, highlights five trends emerging across the platform, and shares tips on how marketers can tap into them for a successful content strategy in 2024.

FWD partners with VMLY&R for a mental health campaign with a twist
17 hours ago
Shawn Lim

FWD partners with VMLY&R for a mental health ...

The upcoming campaign by FWD Takaful takes on the stigma of mental health conversations in Malaysia, as well as the pitch process faced by agencies.

Asian Boys' Love takeovers to live music: The pop culture moments shaping Asia
18 hours ago
Acacia Leroy

Asian Boys' Love takeovers to live music: The pop ...

Marketers looking to navigate and capitalise on the evolving cultural landscapes in Asia-Pacific can significantly benefit from tapping into passionate communities, says Culture Group's Acacia Leroy.

Is Cannes Lions having a laugh with its new humour category?
The Information
1 day ago
Shauna Lewis

Is Cannes Lions having a laugh with its new humour ...

Purpose-driven ads have increasingly become the norm, but what does a specific humour category mean for the ad landscape?