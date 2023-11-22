Landor & Fitch rebrands, to be known as Landor

Landor & Fitch has announced a rebranding, which sees the WPP company dropping Fitch from its name. The agency will now operate solely as Landor.

According to a statement, the rebrand is the culmination of a five-year strategy that has seen the WPP company’s consulting, design and experience offer expand. The statement adds that the brand's new ultramarine identity is inspired by the transformative power of water and pays tribute to origins of the business, which was founded by Walter Landor on a ferry boat in San Francisco harbour.

Jane Geraghty, group global CEO, Landor, said, “Over the last five years, our business has evolved, and our offer has expanded significantly. We’ve welcomed world-class specialists in sonic, motion and workspace design, and today, most importantly, we have come together as one team with a shared culture. United in our drive to make a positive difference.”

Teemu Suviala, global chief creative officer, Landor, added, “Our new brand charts an ambitious course for our future. We use our new brand colour, the ultramarine blue, to signal the redefining of the brand and design category. Our design and expression capabilities are now unparalleled. For our own brand, we tapped into brilliant creative minds from around our network, just as we would do for our clients, to create a brand that comes to life in every facet - from visual and verbal to sonic and motion.”