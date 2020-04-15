landor
Lessons from brands: Ikea and HelloFresh among stand-outs during COVID-19
Branding experts give their view on some stand-out brands in Asia that have handled the crisis well, and what others can learn from their response. Here, Landor looks at who's taking it home.
Brands to watch in the 2020s, according to experts
Four branding experts give their view on which brands will be the ones to watch over the next decade.
A sound rebranding for a hearing organisation
Australian Hearing becomes Hearing Australia in a change orchestrated by Landor.
WPP AUNZ merges Landor, Designworks in Australia
The change does not impact Designworks New Zealand.
Getting a grip on China
Multinationals disappointed in their China performance may want to consider the value market and should definitely be playing a long-term strategy.
Innovate for success this Christmas
Retailers will have to embrace change and become more innovative to repel the growing threat from online competitors.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins