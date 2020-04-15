landor

Lessons from brands: Ikea and HelloFresh among stand-outs during COVID-19
Apr 15, 2020
Emily Sheen

Branding experts give their view on some stand-out brands in Asia that have handled the crisis well, and what others can learn from their response. Here, Landor looks at who's taking it home.

Brands to watch in the 2020s, according to experts
Jan 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Four branding experts give their view on which brands will be the ones to watch over the next decade.

A sound rebranding for a hearing organisation
Jul 22, 2019
Ad Nut

Australian Hearing becomes Hearing Australia in a change orchestrated by Landor.

WPP AUNZ merges Landor, Designworks in Australia
Feb 3, 2017
Matthew Miller

The change does not impact Designworks New Zealand.

Getting a grip on China
Feb 12, 2014
Tom Child

Multinationals disappointed in their China performance may want to consider the value market and should definitely be playing a long-term strategy.

Innovate for success this Christmas
Dec 12, 2013
Tom Child

Retailers will have to embrace change and become more innovative to repel the growing threat from online competitors.

