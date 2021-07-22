Marketing The Work
Robert Sawatzky
1 day ago

Ex-Landor colleagues team up to create new wordplay game

INSPIRATION STATION: Creative strategy trio put their skills to work for a new kind of pitch and campaign to get an original wordplay card game off the ground.

Ex-Landor colleagues team up to create new wordplay game

Have a look at your breakfast. Did you know your cappucino derives from the Capuchin monks who wore brown hooded habits? That the avocado on your toast comes from the Aztec word for testicle, given the rough resemblance in shape and outer texture?

It's likely you wouldn't, but the word origins are fun to know anyhow. So are learning collective nouns like a parliament of owls and interesting phobias like zidongshophobia (the fear of vending machines) along with clever sayings and tricky tongue-twisters.

This is what a trio of former Landor employees are hoping, as they've moved on from their Asia-based jobs at the brand-design firm to work on a new kind of pitch and a new kind of campaign. 

The group, composed of former Landor & Fitch senior strategist Emily Sheen, strategy director Freddie Luchterhand-Dare and former Landor creative director Mo Saad have moved on to new roles, but took the time in between jobs to create a new game which just might appeal to marketers, journalists and other fellow word lovers.

It's called playwordplay, and it brings together the weirdly wonderful world of words and their origins in a truly entertaining way, with five brilliantly entertaining categories aimed at having friends and family learning, lampooning and laughing out loud.

Having written all 950 cards and desperate to see this passion project come to life, the group has been running its first kickstarter campaign. If you like what you see, make a pre-order to support local creative talent. Word up!

Q&A

What made several members of a creative team want to make a new game together?

Freddie, Mo and Emily used to play “guess the word origin” over lunch in the office. The game became addictive and we decided to bring it to life for others to play too.

What design agency skills did you employ in making the game?

Mo’s design skills were instrumental in bringing the idea to life, whilst Freddie and Emily’s strategy brains and creative writing skills were needed to write the 950 cards, rulebook and kickstarter copy.

What are a couple of your favourite words in the game?  Why?

That a “cappuccino” is named after the pale brown colour of a capuchin monk’s hood. Or that the collective noun for a group of pugs is a “grumble”. We find words get fantastically wordier the more you get to know them. Learning the origins of well-known words and sayings completely changes the way you see them.

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

3 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

4 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

5 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Mindshare names APAC CEO

7 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

9 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

10 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Related Articles

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity
Advertising
Jul 15, 2021
Minnie Wang

Disney orchestrates a symphony of diversity

Burberry's Olympia bags focus of Chinese artists' collaboration
Advertising
Jun 28, 2021
Staff Reporters

Burberry's Olympia bags focus of Chinese artists' ...

The growing community of queer Muslim creators
Advertising
Jun 4, 2021
Staff Reporters

The growing community of queer Muslim creators

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to drive change
The Work
May 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to ...

Just Published