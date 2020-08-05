advertising news
Publicis parts ways with employee following combative tweets on coronavirus
Holding company parted ways with Tom Goodwin after he tweeted about pandemic.
83% of agency heads in India expect return to normalcy by year's end
Campaign India conducted a survey between 27-30 April which consisted of responses from 28 agency heads across the country.
Drawing conclusions
Commentary & observational humour on contemporary events by Ogilvy brand strategist Aditi Jain
Future Generali India Insurance gets Ruchika Varma as CMO
Moves from IDFC First Bank
Leaving the dream Apple job for W+K Delhi: Dean Wei
On his third day of a new job in India, Campaign India caught up with Dean Wei to know more about what brought him back to advertising, and W+K, after spending a decade with Apple.
Audi parks creative mandate at BBH India
Agency to handle both mainline and digital.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins