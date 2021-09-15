Marketing News The Work
Lalamove launches regional campaign across SEA, Latin America

The campaign will be shown on traditional and digital media in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil.

On-demand logistics provider Lalamove has launched a regional 'Lalamove it!' campaign to push its customers to get their businesses moving in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The effort includes a TikTok dance challenge that launched in four markets. 

The focus of the campaign is a brand video featuring a playful aesthetic, together with a catchy tune using Lalamove as part of the lyrics. It will be shown on traditional and digital media in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico and Brazil. The brand campaign, which will run across TV, digital, OOH and social advertising, is a joint effort of creative input from creative agency BBDO and production company Heckler. The TikTok campaign was created by global media agency m/SIX.

According to Lalamove, celebrities and KOLs all over Southeast Asia, for instance Luis Manzano, Filipino actor and TV host, and Malaysian influencer Wingkeh and her partner Keifth, will take the lead in the TikTok dance challenge by showing off their Lala-moves amplifying the Lalamove vibe on social. Followers can then showcase their spirit and creativity by entering the TikTok challenge, performing their best '#LalamoveIt dance' with the brand's Lalamove stickers to win prizes.

Alex Kwan, marketing director of Lalamove, said, “we are extremely excited about the ‘Lalamove it!’ campaign, which will help us reach out to new audiences in the southeast markets and boost awareness of Lalamove in the social space."

