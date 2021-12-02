Analysis
Staff Reporters
16 hours ago

Lalamove puts art on six wheels in Hong Kong

INSPIRATION STATION: Cartoon characters, delivery drones and stylish calligraphy adorn the brand's lorries in an initiative that also gives the public a chance to win prizes for Instagram posts.

Lalamove has turned eight of its delivery trucks into rolling canvases for local Hong Kong artists.

The artists, Din Dong, PureHay Art, Thomas Napoleon, and Wa Gor, depicted the brand's range of services in their own unique styles for the mobile murals, which will travel the streets for six months leading up to the brand's eighth anniversary.

"We are pleased to partner with four talented local artists to together transform the trucks, which are usually regarded as functional tools, into art pieces that pedestrians could appreciate," said Alex Kwan, the brand's director of marketing.

The brand also welcomes more of its driver-partners to join the campaign and turn their trucks into moving works of art.

The public can get in on the act too: Through December 15 the brand will give out prixes to selected consumers who Instagram the special-edition trucks in the wild and use @lalamovehk and  #LalamoveSupportsLocalArtist.

Din Dong Cat and his friends play the role of Lalamove driver-partners and couriers.
 
Thomas Napoleon depicted both drivers and walkers who deliver food and all kinds of goods quickly.
 
PureHay Art, president of the HK Illustrators Association, used his ‘digital punk’ style to show delivery robots at work.
 
Calligrapher Wa Gor, whose work is on many movie posters, used his distinct style to render the brand's slogan.
 
You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

