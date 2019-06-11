logistics

FedEx reorganises comms and marketing under Jenny Robertson
2 days ago
Diana Bradley

FedEx reorganises comms and marketing under Jenny Robertson

The company is also bringing its agency partners together in a blended team.

Local couriers stand up to global players
Jun 11, 2019
David Blecken

Local couriers stand up to global players

FedEx dominates regionally, but not in the biggest individual markets.

OMD tackles payment pains with Hong Kong e-commerce firm
Jul 6, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

OMD tackles payment pains with Hong Kong e-commerce firm

An alliance between OMD and Fusion gives clients exclusive access to the latter's e-tailing technologies.

Advertising in China's walled garden means weighing options
Jun 5, 2017
Charlie Wang

Advertising in China's walled garden means weighing options

The spat between Alibaba-backed logistics affiliate Cainiao and competing courier brand SF Express over data is only a symptom of the 'walled garden' in China.

Drones take off in Taobao air freight test
Feb 6, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Drones take off in Taobao air freight test

BEIJING / SHANGHAI / GUANGZHOU - Alibaba Group's shopping website Taobao partnered with Chinese logistics company YTO Express in a one-off trial of drone technology to deliver ginger tea packets to 450 customers.

11.11 shopathon breaks record halfway through day
Nov 11, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

11.11 shopathon breaks record halfway through day

HANGZHOU - Consumers have spent more than RMB 35 billion (US$5.7 billion) over Alibaba Group’s e-commerce platforms as of 1 pm today, beating last year's total for the 11.11 shopping festival after just 13 hours.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

2 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

3 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

5 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

6 Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

7 Move and win roundup: Week of January 18, 2021

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

8 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

9 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role

10 Mediabrands promotes Malaysia leader to global content-studio role