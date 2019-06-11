logistics
FedEx reorganises comms and marketing under Jenny Robertson
The company is also bringing its agency partners together in a blended team.
Local couriers stand up to global players
FedEx dominates regionally, but not in the biggest individual markets.
OMD tackles payment pains with Hong Kong e-commerce firm
An alliance between OMD and Fusion gives clients exclusive access to the latter's e-tailing technologies.
Advertising in China's walled garden means weighing options
The spat between Alibaba-backed logistics affiliate Cainiao and competing courier brand SF Express over data is only a symptom of the 'walled garden' in China.
Drones take off in Taobao air freight test
BEIJING / SHANGHAI / GUANGZHOU - Alibaba Group's shopping website Taobao partnered with Chinese logistics company YTO Express in a one-off trial of drone technology to deliver ginger tea packets to 450 customers.
11.11 shopathon breaks record halfway through day
HANGZHOU - Consumers have spent more than RMB 35 billion (US$5.7 billion) over Alibaba Group’s e-commerce platforms as of 1 pm today, beating last year's total for the 11.11 shopping festival after just 13 hours.
