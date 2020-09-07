Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China

BBH China has announced its appointment as the creative brand lead for Kraft Heinz in China.

BBH China will be the lead creative agency on three Kraft Heinz business lines: Master Soy Sauce, Heinz Western Sauces and Heinz Infant Nutrition. The scope of work covers brand and communication strategy.



"The BBH China team impressed us with their brand-building expertise, deep knowledge of the China market and the competence of their working team," Dhiren Amin, CMO of Kraft Heinz, Asia, said in a release. "We look forward to leveraging their expertise in accelerating preference for our brands in China.”



Christine Ng, CEO of BBH China, said the agency looks forward to creating memorable and effective work for the company, which is "well known for developing sophisticated integrated marketing campaigns globally".

Kraft Heinz had awarded Saatchi & Saatchi business covering some of the same brands as recently as 2018.

The food giant has just opened a new soy sauce factory in the Guangdong-province city of Yangjiang. Costing $100 million and covering 150,000 square metres, the plant stands as one of Kraft Heinz's largest projects in recent years.