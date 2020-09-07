Advertising News
Staff Reporters
21 hours ago

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China

Appointment covers Master Soy Sauce, Heinz Western Sauces and Heinz Infant Nutrition.

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China

BBH China has announced its appointment as the creative brand lead for Kraft Heinz in China.

BBH China will be the lead creative agency on three Kraft Heinz business lines: Master Soy Sauce, Heinz Western Sauces and Heinz Infant Nutrition. The scope of work covers brand and communication strategy.

"The BBH China team impressed us with their brand-building expertise, deep knowledge of the China market and the competence of their working team," Dhiren Amin, CMO of Kraft Heinz, Asia, said in a release. "We look forward to leveraging their expertise in accelerating preference for our brands in China.”

Christine Ng, CEO of BBH China, said the agency looks forward to creating memorable and effective work for the company, which is "well known for developing sophisticated integrated marketing campaigns globally".

Kraft Heinz had awarded Saatchi & Saatchi business covering some of the same brands as recently as 2018.

The food giant has just opened a new soy sauce factory in the Guangdong-province city of Yangjiang. Costing $100 million and covering 150,000 square metres, the plant stands as one of Kraft Heinz's largest projects in recent years.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

1 Mark Read on reopening offices, job cuts and growing competition from Accenture

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

3 Singapore’s top local brands: NTUC FairPrice and DBS champion nationalistic spirit

New Apple spot shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

4 Apple shows what it would be like if everyone could scroll through your phone

Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

5 Pernod Ricard plans for a very socially distanced Christmas

DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

6 DBS goes clubbing on Fortnite

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

7 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

8 How Lazada and iQiyi are engaging customers in fresh, creative ways

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

9 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

10 Google to pass on cost of 2% digital tax to UK advertisers

Related Articles

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
Media
Aug 24, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz

BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe in China, India
News
Jul 24, 2020
Carol Huang

BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe in China, ...

Kraft Heinz puts ad agencies on alert with pledge to cut roster from 36 to 19
Advertising
Feb 17, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Kraft Heinz puts ad agencies on alert with pledge ...

Just Published

ACCC to probe Apple and Google app store practices
News
16 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

ACCC to probe Apple and Google app store practices

Australian regulator to examine potential anti-competitive practices by the two tech giants, including app transaction fees that are have caused recent tension with publishers.

Tesla placement in Tencent game boosts real-life test drives
News
17 hours ago
Carol Huang

Tesla placement in Tencent game boosts real-life ...

Getting Tesla's Model 3 and Model X into Tencent's popular mobile game, Game for Peace, resulted in a boost for test drives and orders.

Brand Health Check: Can Honda recharge?
Marketing
18 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand Health Check: Can Honda recharge?

The Japanese auto brand is betting its future on going electric, but is playing catchup with a market that is several steps ahead.

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Young Spikes competitions for 2021 open for entries

Spikes Asia has also revealed the jury for the online-only 2021 edition of the competition for industry professionals under 30 years of age.