Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
2 days ago
Gurjit Degun

US is biggest part of global business.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Amin is rising through the ranks at Kraft Heinz, carrying support for gender equality to an expanded Asia-wide mandate.

Kraft Heinz puts ad agencies on alert with pledge to cut roster from 36 to 19
Feb 17, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Food giant will also increase working media spend by 30%, with even bigger boost for key brands.

Kraft Heinz to shake up media spend and cut product launches
Nov 2, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

New CEO to back flagship brands in turnaround.

Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Sep 30, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up

New Kraft Heinz CEO pledges to rein in agency fees and production costs
Aug 9, 2019
Simon Gwynn

Miguel Patricio took control at the struggling food company on 1 July.

