2 days ago
Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
US is biggest part of global business.
Jun 29, 2020
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz
Amin is rising through the ranks at Kraft Heinz, carrying support for gender equality to an expanded Asia-wide mandate.
Feb 17, 2020
Kraft Heinz puts ad agencies on alert with pledge to cut roster from 36 to 19
Food giant will also increase working media spend by 30%, with even bigger boost for key brands.
Nov 2, 2019
Kraft Heinz to shake up media spend and cut product launches
New CEO to back flagship brands in turnaround.
Sep 30, 2019
Kraft Heinz: let’s measure digital advertising on brand value rather than cost
Kraft Heinz marketing head argues that conversations on digital advertising are too concentrated on cost rather than impact to brand, and that agencies need to step up
Aug 9, 2019
New Kraft Heinz CEO pledges to rein in agency fees and production costs
Miguel Patricio took control at the struggling food company on 1 July.
