Advertising Digital Marketing News
Rob McKinlay
1 hour ago

Kraft Heinz rolls out first, foodie-focused brand campaign on TikTok's Jump

The campaign enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app.

The Kraft Heinz-Twisted partnership enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click
The Kraft Heinz-Twisted partnership enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click

Kraft Heinz has teamed up with food-and-drink social publisher Twisted and Samsung's Whisk platform to launch the first branded partnership using TikTok's new Jump feature.

Jump, which launched on TikTok a few weeks ago, allows users to click straight through to third parties from the video-sharing app. The Kraft Heinz-Twisted partnership enables consumers to save a full recipe in a click, and to shop branded ingredient lists in Samsung's Whisk food app, which the South Korean technology company bought in 2019.

More generally, the Jump feature enables creators to link their content to third-party providers, apps, mini-programmes and services, "opening up new opportunities to attract revenue from advertisers who want to connect consumers to a brand action" – in this case a grocery shopping cart.

Whisk Jump was one of the first Jumps to launch on TikTok, and aims to help users organise their recipes, plan meals and shop for groceries. It also allows viewers of Twisted’s content to head straight to the Whisk app to view and save the full "Classico x twisted pesto and tomato babka" recipe and shop all the branded ingredients required to make it.

Alan Kleinerman, head of disruptive innovation – KSB at The Kraft Heinz Company, said: "We are thrilled to be working with true innovation partners like Twisted and Whisk to learn how to better convert engaging TikTok content into actionable brand campaigns that lead to business results and deeper relationships with our consumers."

Nick Holzherr, head of Whisk, added: "TikTok and Whisk have helped alleviate a long-standing problem that recipe creators face: how to allow TikTok users to view and save full recipe content. Not only are TikTok creators using Whisk to add recipes previously published online; they're also sharing unique TikTok recipes that don't exist anywhere else."

Food content and recipe videos have been extremely popular on TikTok. The hashtag #recipe has been used more than 18.7 billion times and #food 158 billion times. During the pilot phase for TikTok Jump, users clicked through to Whisk more than two million times on recipes from a select number of TikTok creators.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

2 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

4 Simon Cowell joins The Wiggles for Uber Eats: This ought to be good

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

6 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

7 Kantar appoints second CEO in less than a year

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

8 Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

9 IPG names chief growth officer for APAC

Cannes Lions: Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan and Sinyi Realty pick up Entertainment Grand Prix

10 Dentsu Mcgarrybowen Taiwan wins Entertainment Grand Prix

Related Articles

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China
Advertising
Sep 8, 2020
Staff Reporters

Kraft Heinz picks BBH in China

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account
Media
Aug 24, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Kraft Heinz retains Starcom for $700m US media account

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Dhiren Amin, Kraft Heinz

Just Published

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency partnerships
Advertising
1 hour ago
Sara Nelson

You & Mr Jones hires Amazon head of global agency ...

New York-based Virginie Douin, who begins her role immediately, joins as partner.

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner
Digital
1 hour ago
Diana Bradley

LinkedIn names Golin global social media agency partner

The Interpublic Group firm said it is helping the platform better understand its members.

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer
Advertising
1 hour ago
Mariah Cooper

VaynerMedia hires first chief innovation officer

Adyen vet Eric Jacobs will report to CEO Gary Vaynerchuk, who pledged to hire more BIPOC candidates by June.

Creative Minds: Yiqing Chi
Advertising
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Yiqing Chi

In the second edition of our new series, we get to know a young Dentsu China video producer through her answers to 11 questions. Find out how she got the nickname 'warm', the craziest thing she's ever done and why you might find her dancing in the streets.