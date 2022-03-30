PR Analysis
Surekha Ragavan
23 hours ago

KPIs for communications shift with the times

A new report shows that securing coverage is no longer the end-all for PR clients as the move towards activity-based KPIs and real-time social data becomes evident.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

An analysis by Releasd shows that PR measurement methods are evolving significantly. The report, which examined over 100,000 PR reports with 400,000 different KPIs between 2015 and 2021, highlights KPI trends and shows how closely modern PR reporting aligns with best practices, specifically those that are laid out in AMEC’s Integrated Evaluation Framework.

Here are five takeaways from the report:

Activity-based KPIs are on the rise

Activities are described in this context as ‘things you do to plan and produce your communication’. In other words, the work that’s done before things go live, such as webinars, blog posts, and award entries. In 2015, only one in five reports included an activity-based KPI, but this rose significantly to almost four in five for reports created in 2021. Naturally, KPIs relating to webinars, virtual events and podcasts have become much more commonplace, accelerated by the pandemic.

Output-based KPIs are being challenged

Outputs is described here as ‘what you put out that is received by target audiences’. In reality, the challenge with output-based KPIs is that they often provide no evidence that a story will have been received at all—let alone by its intended audience. This is because they tend to involve simply counting the number of pieces of coverage that have appeared, or the total potential ‘reach’ of a publication. While it’s now cheaper and easier to obtain output-based metrics, the lack of genuine insight provided by this category of metrics is indicated by the move towards activity-based KPIs. However, the ubiquity of output KPIs remains constant from 2015 to 2021, as clients like raw numbers of this kind.

AVE usage has significantly decreased

Nearly one in five reports created in 2015 featured AVE (advertising value equivalency) metrics, but that number decreased to just 6% in 2021. So it may still be alive—but only just. Interestingly, of the reports that did include AVE, only 34% were created by PR agencies, while the remaining 66% were created in-house. Those in the PR community including many larger agencies and associations have vocally rejected AVEs as an archaic method of measurement.

Outtakes-based KPIs are gaining popularity

Outtakes here is defined as 'what audiences do with and take out of your communication’. Hence, KPIs in this category should provide evidence that content has successfully engaged its audience such as RTs, downloads, comments, and shares. In 2015, 87% of reports included one or more outtake KPIs, but this number rose to 94% in 2021. Tools and methods to evaluate outtakes have also become more sophisticated as real-time social sharing data and sentiment can be speedily gathered.

Outcome- and impact-based KPIs remain difficult to measure

Outcomes are described as ‘effects that your communication has on audiences’; they evaluate how a brand’s social communications have had an impact on the intended audience. These may manifest in the form of metrics such as qualified leads, webinar registrations, footfall, and money raised. While it may be seen as the ‘holy grail’ of PR measurement, it’s also notoriously difficult to gauge.

The main difference between statistics from 2015 compared to 2021 is that SMEs tend to now offer an environment most conducive to the measurement of outcomes and impacts. Compared to large enterprises, they are more likely to provide the relevant parties with access to the right tools and the right people at the right times. Large organisations face challenges such as information sharing, siloed working, internal politics, and speed of decision-making, making outcome-based KPIs difficult to measure.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

2 HSBC acquires land in The Sandbox virtual world

Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

3 Publicis and Dentsu toast AB InBev’s global media account

Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

4 Chris Riley departs Ogilvy after 25 years

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

5 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

6 Klarna appoints MediaCom as global media agency of record

Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

7 Nike unpacks a box of wonders in Tokyo

Why are NFTs so divisive?

8 Why are NFTs so divisive?

Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

9 Heineken launches virtual beer brewed in Decentraland

Campaign Creation Stories: Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

10 Metaverse malfunctions make a great credit-card ad

Related Articles

Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable to boost podcast measurement capabilities
Digital
Feb 18, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

Spotify acquires Podsights and Chartable to boost ...

Is the advertising model broken, or is it just a case of KPI mismatch?
Advertising
Sep 15, 2017
Jackson Kwok

Is the advertising model broken, or is it just a ...

Why AVEs are a
PR
Jun 19, 2019
Olivia Parker

Why AVEs are a "bullshit" PR measurement tool

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp as measurement partners
Media
Jan 6, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

WarnerMedia brings on Comscore, iSpot and VideoAmp ...

Just Published

Singapore leads key markets in desktop ad fraud rates
Digital
44 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Singapore leads key markets in desktop ad fraud rates

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Vietnam and Japan among other APAC markets reporting high rates, according to Integral Ad Science's Digital Media Quality report.

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags
Analysis
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Japanese giant came back to life in 2021, showing off strong creative output, but lost key talent in the region.

PR Awards Asia 2022 announces jury members
PR
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia 2022 announces jury members

A total of 66 brand and agency leaders from across the industry will judge the awards, which will be presented in June. The entry deadline is April 11.