KPIs for communications shift with the times
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

KPIs for communications shift with the times

A new report shows that securing coverage is no longer the end-all for PR clients as the move towards activity-based KPIs and real-time social data becomes evident.

KPI moneyball: How measuring smarter will give you the edge
Dec 6, 2018
Nate Shurilla

KPI moneyball: How measuring smarter will give you the edge

Become a KPI wizard to up your game.

Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough
Nov 5, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Singles Day: MNCs evolve e-commerce KPIs in China—just not fast enough

Ahead of Singles Day, many multinational brands find themselves still trying to keep up with the omnichannel footprints of Alibaba and JD.

Is the advertising model broken, or is it just a case of KPI mismatch?
Sep 15, 2017
Jackson Kwok

Is the advertising model broken, or is it just a case of KPI mismatch?

Jackson Kwok of X Social examines how mismatched expectations in KPIs leads to a vicious cycle.

DATA POINTS: Top 10 most discussed retail banks in Hong Kong in 2012
Jan 15, 2013
Staff Writer

DATA POINTS: Top 10 most discussed retail banks in Hong Kong in 2012

K-Matrix, a digital intelligence solutions provider, has created a 'Brand Popularity Index' as the first composite key performance indicator examining popularity of a brand based on consumer sentiment, discussion volume, participant numbers and discussion content. Seventy discussion-based sites in Hong Kong, including forums and blogs in the local social landscape were monitored with 80 per cent of data automatically processed and 20 per cent by human specialists to ensure accuracy.

OMD tests KPI-oriented planning tools beyond pure media metrics
Nov 26, 2012
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

OMD tests KPI-oriented planning tools beyond pure media metrics

SHANGHAI - A media plan is not a media plan is not a media plan—particularly when fluctuating consumer profiles and a fragmented media environment come into play to cause wastage and disarray. One media agency in China says it is trying to plug the holes.

