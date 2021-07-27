Advertising News The Work
Sara Nelson
1 day ago

KFC crows about animal welfare record by dropping the 'c-bomb' live on TV

It is the only business to be awarded top tier status in the World Animal Protection's Pecking Order 2021 report.

KFC crows about animal welfare record by dropping the 'c-bomb' live on TV

KFC is celebrating its commitment to the welfare of the birds used in its food in its latest UK ad.

A 30-second spot created by Mother features a KFC bucket summoning a press conference to crow about its recent accolade as the only business to be awarded top tier status in World Animal Protection’s (WAP) Pecking Order 2021 report.

According to the league table, which ranks fast-food restaurants globally and locally on their commitment, ambition and transparency around the welfare of chickens in their supply chain, KFC is leading the way in the welfare of the birds raised for their meat.

In the UK, KFC was the only brand to achieve “leading” status with an overall score of 92%, followed by Nando’s on 78% and a score of “good”. Starbucks and Subway were ranked the worst with 0% – “very poor” – as they have failed to commit to improving chicken welfare standards in the UK.

WAP said KFC’s work with the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) – a set of standards for birds’ welfare – and its reporting on its performance against its own standards set it apart from other retailers.

Jack Hinchliffe, marketing director of KFC UK & Ireland, said: “Chicken welfare is incredibly important to us. We’ve been on a journey over the last few years to raise standards and drive transparency – but we know we haven’t done a good enough job actually talking about chickens and their welfare head on. That’s going to change.

“In this campaign, we’re leaning into the very fact that we’ve not previously been as visible on welfare as we could’ve been. We want to send a clear signal that we’ve stopped skirting around the issue.”

The campaign was created and produced by Mother with media planning and buying by Mindshare.

James Ross-Edwards, creative director at Mother, said: “KFC's commitment to chicken welfare is a big deal, so we wanted to make sure it got the attention it deserves. Plus, what an honour to be dropping the C-Bomb on national TV.”

The ad, which broke on 23 July on Channel 4, follows the recent launch of Behind the Bucket – a new platform that brings all of KFC’s wider social responsibility commitments together

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

4 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

7 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

Related Articles

KFC appoints TSLA in Singapore
Advertising
Sep 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

KFC appoints TSLA in Singapore

KFC: A very fcking clever campaign
Advertising
Nov 22, 2018
Alex Brownsell

KFC: A very fcking clever campaign

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Annabel Fribence, KFC
Marketing
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Annabel Fribence, KFC

Mother returns furlough cash
Advertising
Dec 10, 2020

Mother returns furlough cash

Just Published

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents
Advertising
3 hours ago
Matthew Miller

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

The network moves Alex Lubar to North America, adds APAC oversight to Ghassan Harfouche's MENA/Turkey remit, and names Ji Watson CEO in Japan.

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce division
Advertising
3 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

MRM brings on Ogilvy’s Ed Kim to head up commerce ...

The agency’s commerce practice grew more than 20% year over year in 2020.

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of global brand and creative
Advertising
3 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

TikTok promotes Katie Riccio Puris as head of ...

She will report directly to TikTok global head of marketing Nick Tran.

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear Channel CEO after ‘fantastic run’
Media
3 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Interview: William Eccleshare quits as Clear ...

Departing chief talks to Campaign.