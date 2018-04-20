Search
animal cruelty
1 day ago
KFC crows about animal welfare record by dropping the 'c-bomb' live on TV
It is the only business to be awarded top tier status in the World Animal Protection's Pecking Order 2021 report.
Apr 20, 2018
Vodafone's pugs make PETA pugnacious in India
The animal-rights organisation called out Vodafone for using the dogs in its ads, saying the brand shouldn't encourage breeding of 'genetically compromised' animals who are often in pain.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins