animal cruelty

KFC crows about animal welfare record by dropping the 'c-bomb' live on TV
1 day ago
Sara Nelson

KFC crows about animal welfare record by dropping the 'c-bomb' live on TV

It is the only business to be awarded top tier status in the World Animal Protection's Pecking Order 2021 report.

Vodafone's pugs make PETA pugnacious in India
Apr 20, 2018
Staff Reporters

Vodafone's pugs make PETA pugnacious in India

The animal-rights organisation called out Vodafone for using the dogs in its ads, saying the brand shouldn't encourage breeding of 'genetically compromised' animals who are often in pain.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Mindshare names APAC CEO

2 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

4 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Google bolsters agency team

5 Google bolsters agency team

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

7 Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

8 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

9 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations

10 Brands cut ties with Chinese star Kris Wu over rape and teen sex allegations