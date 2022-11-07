Advertising Marketing Media News
Campaign India Team
Nov 8, 2022

Kaushik Datta moves to Cheil India as executive creative director

Moves from Leo Burnett.

Cheil India has announced the appointment of Kaushik Datta as executive creative director. Datta moves to Cheil after a 16-year stint with Leo Burnett, where he was most recently heading art as executive creative director.

He will report to Vikash Chemjong, chief creative officer, Cheil India.

Sanjeev Jasani, chief operating officer, Cheil India, said, “We are pleased to welcome Kaushik Datta to the Cheil family. He is a well-known name in the industry and brings with him a wealth of experience that will help Cheil deliver the best transformational work to our clients”.

Chemjong added, “It’s exciting times for us at Cheil. Not only in terms of the type of work we are trying to do but also in terms of the type of talent we are attracting. And now with Kaushik coming in with his talent and experience and rigour and enthusiasm, it’s another shot in the arm for us!”

Datta said, “I believe creativity becomes more powerful and effective when technology comes along with it and Cheil is a great place to do that. It's a great honour and opportunity for me. I am very excited and looking forward to doing some great work.”

In a career spanning 23 years, he has also worked with Ogilvy.

