Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Amit Nandwani moves to Cheil India as national creative director

In the new role, Nandwani will report to CCO Cheil India and lead the creative output of the new businesses of the agency.

Cheil India has announced the appointment of Amit Nandwani as national creative director.
 
Nandwani will lead creative at the agency and report to Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India. 
 
His last full-time stint was with Leo Burnett, where he was executive creative director and head of content.
 
Chemjong said, "Amit is a creative powerhouse – a strategic thinker, an ideas guy, a great writer (of course) and also a very good film director! We’re really, really glad to have him here at Cheil and am sure that very soon, our clients will feel the same way we do."
 
Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, added, "At Cheil, our ambition seeks to create the perfect blend of technology and creativity. Amit's appointment marks a momentous juncture where Cheil stands today. With Amit's help, we will focus on and drive creativity in all our work."
 
Nandwani said, "I am thrilled to join Cheil as the agency is on an exciting transformation path. Having already acquired a repertoire of marquee clients such as MG Motors, JK Tyres, Asics and UNICEF, Cheil has big plans to further grow its business. And it’s an honour to lead the creative charge on this incredible journey. With Neeraj, Vikash and Sanjeev, I look forward to shaping the creative culture of the agency and taking it to greater heights on the back of some ground-breaking work.”
 
In a career spanning more than 20 years, he has also worked with Ogilvy, McCann Worldgroup, DDB Mudra and Brand David. 
