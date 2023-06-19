'Awesome is for everyone': Samsung Galaxy unlocks affordability and accessibility

Samsung Galaxy has rolled out a campaign 'awesome is for everyone' to highlight the affordability quotient for its A14 5G phone.
Conceptualised by Cheil India, the films demonstrate how consumers can easily acquire the new Galaxy phone at an affordable price, ensuring that its technology is accessible to all. Through a humorous narrative, the films shed light on the fact that even the simplest pleasures can sometimes strain on one's finances, emphasising the significance of Galaxy A14 5G's daily EMI options in making technological innovations more achievable for everyone.
Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India, said, "At Samsung, we believe in making meaningful innovations accessible to a larger audience. As India embarks on the 5G revolution, Galaxy A14 5G has been designed to be at the forefront of this revolution by offering a holistic 5G experience. Galaxy A14 5G is the most widely distributed 5G model. We have also made Galaxy A14 5G easier for consumers to own with affordability options that translate to just INR 44/day, which is a testament to our philosophy of’ Awesome is for Everyone."
Srijib Mallik, head, Samsung Business, Cheil India, said, “This entire campaign is crafted for Gen Z consumers in India who are tech savvy and value-conscious. Awesome is for everyone resonates with this cohort and we have explored all marketing levers in this campaign to strike a chord with them."
Vikash Chemjong, chief creative officer, Cheil India, said, “Most people know about the awesome features of our Galaxy A Series. All we had to do was remind them that they could now get Galaxy A14 5G for just INR 44 ($0.54)!”