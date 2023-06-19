'Awesome is for everyone': Samsung Galaxy unlocks affordability and accessibility

Samsung Galaxy has rolled out a campaign 'awesome is for everyone' to highlight the affordability quotient for its A14 5G phone.

Conceptualised by Cheil India, the films demonstrate how consumers can easily acquire the new Galaxy phone at an affordable price, ensuring that its technology is accessible to all. Through a humorous narrative, the films shed light on the fact that even the simplest pleasures can sometimes strain on one's finances, emphasising the significance of Galaxy A14 5G's daily EMI options in making technological innovations more achievable for everyone.

