Samuel Tan
1 day ago

June 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: CP Foods

Thai food brand CP Foods, the multinational conglomerate under the Charoen Pokphand Group, is sending chickens into space and flying off the ad awareness numbers.

CP Foods has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Thailand for the month of June 2023, of all the brands we track in the market. 

Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the agro-industrial food conglomerate saw an uplift of 11.1 percentage points over the four-week period. 

In June, the meat producer announced plans to make its chicken products suitable for consumption by astronauts, as part of its “Thai Food – Mission to Space” program, in collaboration with space technology firms Nanoracks LLC, mu Space and Advanced Technology Co Ltd. The food manufacturer emphasised that acquiring space-grade food certification – which it said was among the most stringent in the industry – would ensure its products meet the highest standards of food safety worldwide.

CP Foods also posted on its Facebook page that it would be inviting former NASA astronaut Mr. Michael Massimino and former NASA food scientist Miss Vickie Kloeris to grace a forum on space-level safety standards as part of the program. 

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, CP’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 29.7 on 3 June to a high of 40.8 by 25 June. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks. 

Additionally, potato chips/crisps brand Lay's recorded a 10-point spike in Ad Awareness from 42.1 on 1 June to 52.1 by 25 June, while e-commerce platform Lazada saw its Ad Awareness climb 7.8 percentage points from 61.2 on 26 May to 69.0 by 22 June. 

Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Thailand from 26 May to 25 June 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

