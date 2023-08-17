Advertising Analysis Data
Samuel Tan
1 day ago

July 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Amazon Prime

The paid subscription service of online retail giant Amazon registered the biggest spike in advertising awareness in Singapore in July.

July 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Singapore for the month of July 2023, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex, which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the subscription service saw an uplift of 12.2 percentage points over the four-week period.
 
Amazon recently held its annual two-day online shopping sale for Prime subscribers from July 11-12 this year, with deals of up to 50 per cent off selected tech and skincare products and 70 per cent off bestselling books. The e-commerce giant also tied up with a number of local partners to offer additional deals, including media companies Yahoo Singapore and MediaCorp as well as various banks.  
 
 
According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Amazon Prime’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 10.4 on 27 June to a high of 22.6 by 24 July. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.
 
Additionally, instant noodles brand Nissin recorded a 6.7-point spike in Ad Awareness from 4.2 on 27 June to 10.9 by 22 July, while sports apparel and outdoor gear retailer Decathlon saw its Ad Awareness climb 5.9 percentage points from 16.8 on 27 June to 22.7 by 9 July.
 
Methodology: YouGov BrandIndex collects data on thousands of brands every day. A brand’s Ad Awareness score is based on the question: “Which of the following consumer brands have you seen an advertisement for in the past two weeks?” (% Yes). Data from surveys of adults aged 18 years and above residing in Singapore from 26 June to 24 July 2023. Ad Awareness scores are based on a four-week moving average. The change in scores for each brand is calculated by taking the difference between the highest and lowest scoring days within the period. Learn more about BrandIndex.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

1 Making use of the seconds: Unleash the full power of bite-sized content

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

3 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

4 Agency CEO confessions: Reflections on four years in the role

Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

5 Why AIA is betting on the metaverse with a Roblox game to help it reach a younger audience

DBS & POSB showcase heartwarming film that highlights positive community impact for Singapore’s National Day

6 DBS and POSB aim to inspire positive community impact with sentimental Singapore National Day film

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

7 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

8 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

9 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

10 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Related Articles

May 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Vegemite
Jun 13, 2023
Samuel Tan

May 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Vegemite

April 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Foodpanda
May 8, 2023
Samuel Tan

April 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Foodpanda

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike
Apr 12, 2023
Samuel Tan

March 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: GrabBike

November 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Tepthai
Dec 12, 2022
Samuel Tan

November 2022 APAC advertiser of the month: Tepthai

Just Published

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rvisra Chirathivat, Central and Robinson
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Rvisra Chirathivat, ...

This marketing dynamo continues to redefine retail in Thailand through her omnichannel approaches, innovative campaigns and community spirit

Roblox accused of allowing gambling sites to target minors
6 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Roblox accused of allowing gambling sites to target ...

The platform is primarily used by under 18s, making it a prime target for harmful content where unregulated.

The CMO's MO: Vineet Sharma on Budweiser's 15-year party in India
8 hours ago
Nikita Mishra

The CMO's MO: Vineet Sharma on Budweiser's 15-year ...

Growth, gigs and goals aside, AB InBev's marketing lead for South Asia advocates for better diversity and inclusion in the alcohol-beverage sector at a time when the BudLight fiasco is far from over.