July 2023 APAC advertiser of the month: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Singapore for the month of July 2023, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from has registered the biggest increase in advertising awareness in Singapore for the month of July 2023, of all the brands we track in the market. Data from YouGov BrandIndex , which tracks consumer perceptions toward brands on a daily basis worldwide, shows that Ad Awareness of the subscription service saw an uplift of 12.2 percentage points over the four-week period.

Amazon recently held its annual two-day online shopping sale for Prime subscribers from July 11-12 this year, with deals of up to 50 per cent off selected tech and skincare products and 70 per cent off bestselling books. The e-commerce giant also tied up with a number of local partners to offer additional deals, including media companies Yahoo Singapore and MediaCorp as well as various banks.

According to data from YouGov BrandIndex, Amazon Prime’s Ad Awareness score rose from a low of 10.4 on 27 June to a high of 22.6 by 24 July. Ad Awareness is a BrandIndex metric that measures the percentage of people who have seen an advert from a particular brand in the previous two weeks.

Additionally, instant noodles brand Nissin recorded a 6.7-point spike in Ad Awareness from 4.2 on 27 June to 10.9 by 22 July, while sports apparel and outdoor gear retailer Decathlon saw its Ad Awareness climb 5.9 percentage points from 16.8 on 27 June to 22.7 by 9 July.