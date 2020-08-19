Search
amazon prime
Aug 19, 2020
Amazon Prime Video ad sparks boycott movement in Japan
An ad featuring two figures who have made contentious comments about Japanese citizens in the past has ignited a boycott movement on social media.
Jul 26, 2019
Amazon grows ad business; ramps up marketing expenses by 48% in Q2
Amazon is ramping up its marketing for AWS to stave off growing competition, while at the same time its own advertising revenue is bearing fruit.
Aug 20, 2018
Why Man City is launching a series on Amazon Prime
WATCH: Campaign UK attended the premiere of the club's new Amazon Prime series.
Oct 6, 2016
What will it take for Spotify to fly in Japan?
The company’s debut could spark change not just for the streaming sector, but for audio marketing as a whole.
Mar 29, 2016
Amazon to the rescue for dog in need of baby’s love
From Japan: ‘Lion’ for Amazon Prime
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins