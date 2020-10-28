Marketing PR News
Steve Barrett
16 hours ago

Interpublic Group rebrands CMG division as IPG DXTRA

The 28-agency, 7,000-person offering including Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton and FutureBrand will operate as a global collective led by CEO Andy Polansky.

Interpublic Group rebrands CMG division as IPG DXTRA

Marketing services holding company IPG has overhauled its Constituency Management Group operating unit and relaunched it as IPG DXTRA.

Based around the five core brands of Weber Shandwick, Golin, Octagon, Jack Morton and FutureBrand, the agencies span activities including PR, experiential, sports and entertainment, branding, healthcare, digital experience, social content and influencer marketing.

“Clients are looking for a more integrated approach and holistic solutions,” said IPG DXTRA CEO Andy Polansky. “

Sub-brands include Powell Tate, Prime, Revive Health, United Minds, Cappuccino, KRC Research, Flipside, That Lot and Resolute under the Weber umbrella and The Brooklyn Brothers, DeVries Global and Virgo Health under Golin. Other PR firms include Current Global and Rogers & Cowan PMK.

The other constituent agencies are Advantage, healthcare firm dna Communications, Frukt, Futures Sport & Entertainment, Genuine, Hugo & Cat, ITB, Milkmoney and Uxus. Around 30% of the division's revenues are healthcare-related.

“The alignment [with the five master brands] won’t change but there’s more opportunity to draw on this expertise wherever they sit in the ecosystem,” said Polansky.

The “D” in the new branding references diversity and difference, which is aimed at driving “xtra” solutions. Dextra is also the Latin word for adroit and skillful. IPG underlines the connection with the holding company.

The intention is to pivot from the legacy CMG brand, which wasn’t understood externally or internally, to something more compelling that speaks to the landscape of the unit’s constituent agency brands.

IPG DXTRA is designed to transition from an internal, back office structure to something external, client-facing and move beyond pure capabilities to encompass collaboration and address client briefs in an integrated fashion.

The informing idea is that “good things happen when people come together.” Diversity is at the core of the offer and perceived as essential, not a bolt-on or nice to have, and central to IPG DXTRA’s talent, mission, work and growth strategy.

Of IPG DXTRA’s top 25 clients, nine out of 10 are already shared across two or more agency brands, eight out of 10 across three or more.

Golin has long worked with McDonald’s but R&CPMK and Weber are now working with the burger chain on franchisee support, FutureBrand subsidiary Uxus is working in Europe on store design and Jack Morton is producing virtual and hybrid meetings.

Golin and Weber have been working with Novartis across different therapeutic areas around the world and Jack Morton works with the pharma company on events.

On Verizon, many IPG agencies are collaborating across IPG DXTRA and the group's Interactive Agency Networks division (IAN), which encompasses creative, media, technology, data and digital firms.

“We’ve been drawing upon these resources all through this year and have many situations where we’re working together on key clients and forging deeper relationships,” said Polansky.

But he emphasized that IPG DXTRA is designed to be an additive construct to provide integrated solutions, not to replace the constituent agency brands.

“The DXTRA team can help facilitate connections and be catalytic to make things happen, but the group brands will be on the front line partnering with colleagues at different agencies,” said Polansky. “Some clients are asking for broader integrated configured solutions on a macro level, but it’s all designed to be additive to what we’re already doing.”

In last week’s Q3 financial results, CMG reported a year-over-year organic revenue decline of 16.5% to $269.1 million. Polansky told PRWeek the PR firms were down mid-single digits in the quarter. From Q4, revenues will be reported under IPG DEXTRA rather than CMG.

“Historically, a lot of the former CMG agencies were classified as below the line, but we’re increasingly first in line when you think about solutions in various areas, and this shift has been accelerated during the [COVID-19] pandemic,” said Polansky.

Polansky transitioned from CEO of Weber Shandwick to become chairman and CEO of CMG in July last year.

IPG DXTRA’s leadership team comprises chief growth officer Cathy Calhoun, chief inclusion and diversity officer Margenett Moore-Roberts, chief healthcare officer Laura Schoen, CFO Christopher Carroll, general counsel and SVP, business and legal affairs Josh Kauffman and SVP, brand integration and growth Will Nikosey.

DXTRA’s branding and identity were created by constituent agencies FutureBrand and Hugo & Cat.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

1 Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

2 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

3 Nestlé China picks Dentsu for US$300 million media account

'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

4 'What was the alternative?': shock at WPP over Nick Emery’s sacking

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 deadline extended to October 23

Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

6 Julie Nestor is Manulife's new Asia CMO

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

7 Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'

Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

8 Here's how the iPhone slipped from luxury perch in China

IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

9 IPG to keep pay reductions for top executives for rest of 2020

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

10 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Related Articles

Golin names APAC president
PR
May 21, 2020
Staff Reporters

Golin names APAC president

Weber Shandwick & Jack Morton Australia appoint joint MD
News
Jul 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Weber Shandwick & Jack Morton Australia appoint ...

IPG withdraws 2020 financial target amid coronavirus crisis
Advertising
Mar 27, 2020
Oliver McAteer

IPG withdraws 2020 financial target amid coronavirus...

IPG leads charge in holding company organic revenue for 2019
Advertising
Feb 13, 2020
Oliver McAteer

IPG leads charge in holding company organic revenue ...

Just Published

How are the protests in Thailand affecting the ad industry?
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

How are the protests in Thailand affecting the ad ...

Four agencies in Bangkok provide insight into how the past few months of protests have affected business and communications.

Digital Media Awards 2021: Call for entries
Digital
2 hours ago
Staff

Digital Media Awards 2021: Call for entries

The DMAs provide a chance for organisations in Greater China to have their work judged by respected digital professionals, putting their talent on an international stage.

DoubleVerify raises $350 million from investors led by Tiger Global
Advertising
3 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

DoubleVerify raises $350 million from investors led ...

Funds to be used to buy back shares from existing shareholders and invested in supporting business, with an IPO looming.

Spikes Asia Awards open for entries
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff

Spikes Asia Awards open for entries

This year sees the introduction of the Creative Strategy Spike, an Industry Craft Spike, and additional categories across the awards. Get all the details on key dates and download the entry kit now.