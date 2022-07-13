India's Scarecrow M&C Saatchi launches real estate division

Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has expanded its offerings with the launch of a real-estate marketing division called Firefly.

Through Firefly, the agency aims to deliver a model which helps real estate players with branding along with a sourcing strategy that helps with lead generation.

Sarat Sinha has been appointed as the head of the division. He moves from Tycoons Group, where he was chief marketing officer. In a career spanning 15 years, he has also worked with Colliers International, Peninsula, Adhiraj and Vihang Group.

Sinha said, “I shall lead Firefly that's set to become an enabler for real estate brands. Nowadays, real estate developers aren't merely looking at a creative solution, but a more comprehensive bouquet of services that range from strategies to efficient execution. Firefly shall facilitate this for its clients.”

He added, "Firefly is an extended arm of marketing that helps real estate brands create an overarching strategy, and help them attain their sales and marketing goals. We advise brands on a short-term and long-term approach on integrated offline and online marketing communication, thus fulfilling the brand's objectives.”