India's Dentsu Creative, VMLY&R bag Grand Prix in Radio & Audio and Health & Wellness

Dentsu Creative in India won a Grand Prix for for Vice Media's 'The Unfiltered History Tour' in the Radio and Audio Lions category, and VMLY&R in the same market picked up its Grand Prix for 'The Killer Pack' for Maxx Flash Mosquito Repellent in Health and Wellness. Dentsu's entry also won a silver and two bronze Lions in its segment.

Other metals from Asia-Pacific included Cadbury 'Flags of generosity' by Ogilvy Singapore and Malaysia.

Elsewhere, Adidas' "Liquid billboard" by Havas Middle East has bagged the Outdoor Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022.

Adidas' 'Liquid billboard' by Havas Middle East

The US picked up four gold Lions for the Pepsi "Better with Pepsi" campaign by Alma DDB; Burger King "Nonartificial Mexico" by We Believers; Starmed Healthcare "Wilmore funeral home" by BooneOakley; and Corona "Plastic fishing tournament" by We Believers. The second gold went to Dell Technologies and Intel "I will always be me" by VMLY&R New York. This campaign also won two bronze Lions.

The UK won two silvers: Google's "Auditorial" by RGA/London and Pringles "The Pringles sonic chip" by Grey London.



