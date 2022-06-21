Advertising News The Work
Jun 21, 2022

VMLY&R Mumbai wins Grand Prix for anti-mosquito campaign

Cannes Lions 2022: Watch the case study for the purpose campaign, designed to eliminate mosquito larvae in outdoor areas.

VMLY&R Mumbai wins Grand Prix for anti-mosquito campaign

Indian agencies have kicked off Cannes Lions with a bang, leading the APAC tally so far with seven lions including two Grand Prix titles.

One of those two Grand Prix awards went to VMLY&R Mumbai, a campaign for mosquito repellent company Maxx Flash in a bid to eradicate mosquito-breeding in outdoor areas. The agency came up with The Killer Pack, which kills mosquito larvae when disposed in garbage dumps, dustbins, and stagnant water. Because of the success of the product, the brand decided to carry The Killer Pack in its regular catalogue. Watch the case study below:

