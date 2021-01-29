Marketing Data News Analysis
Surekha Ragavan
Jan 29, 2021

Indian consumers think politics and marketing should mix, Chinese do not

EXCLUSIVE RESEARCH: Campaign teamed up with YouGov to find out if respondents in APAC think politics, social issues, sustainability and ethics should intersect with marketing.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Campaign partnered with YouGov to run a global survey about the importance of purpose and sustainability in various markets. A total of 18,929 respondents took part in the survey, with 5,620 of those from select markets in APAC. Here are some highlights from the findings.

In one of the most surprising findings from the survey, respondents from Indonesia and India—the two countries that hold the biggest populations in Southeast Asia and South Asia respectively—say a brand’s environmental impact is a huge factor in driving purchase behaviour.

Australia—which arguably has the most progressive environmental regulations among all the APAC markets surveyed—mostly said that this factor was somewhat important, while a whopping 24% said it was not very important or not important at all. Hong Kong fared poorly here, with only 14% of residents accounting environmental impact as very important factor and 22% saying it’s not very important.

 


How do you feel about large tech companies like Facebook and Google monopolising the digital economy? Well, Australians seem to be the most cynical about the positive impact of these companies, with 36% saying that their impact was somewhat or very negative. This comes as no surprise given that the Aussie government and regulators are currently in a battle with big tech over a proposed media bargaining code. China, Hong Kong and Singapore appear to be generally positive about the influence of big tech. 

 


Can you separate politics from marketing? We would argue that you cannot and shouldn’t. And it seems that respondents in India seem to largely agree, with 54% saying that it's very or somewhat appropriate for brands to engage with politics in their marketing. On the other hand, most Chinese respondents—70% to be exact—think mixing politics with marketing is somewhat or very inappropriate.

Generally, across global markets, the sentiment seemed to gravitate towards political marketing being inappropriate.

 


Next, 61% of respondents from China said it was very or somewhat appropriate for brands to engage with social issues. In Hong Kong, however, 46% say it is somewhat or very inappropriate for social issues and brands to mingle. In Australia, that same figure is at 31%. This strikes us as surprising given that more consumers—including those in Hong Kong and Australia—are demanding more purposeful, thoughtful and inclusive marketing. 

 


Finally, which market prioritises ethics the most? Well, it’s a relief to see that most markets seem to place this highly on their agenda, with China and Indonesia leading the charge. Once again, respondents in Hong Kong seemed to throw ethics to the wayside, with an alarming 36% saying that ethics and brand marketing shouldn’t mix. 

 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

1 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Deric Wong leaves OMG Hong Kong CEO post to lead Dentsu in China

2 Deric Wong leaves OMG to lead Dentsu China

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

3 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

4 Publicis Groupe names creative chief for APAC and MEA

Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

5 Ogilvy combines Singapore and Malaysia operations

Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

6 Dentsu consolidates more Australian operations into Merkle and Isobar

Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

7 Anna Chitty joins Starcom as China CEO

10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

8 10 takeaways from Wunderman Thompson's Future 100 report

Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

9 Netflix slashes annual global adspend by 23% despite record year

Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

10 Watsons Malaysia apologises for ‘blackface’ ad (Updated)

Related Articles

You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report
PR
Sep 18, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report

Consumers want more ethical media but how can the industry provide it?
Advertising
Nov 4, 2020
Richard Reeves

Consumers want more ethical media but how can the ...

Unilever's Conny Braams on 'purpose-led creativity', ecommerce and in-housing during Covid
Digital
Dec 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Unilever's Conny Braams on 'purpose-led creativity',...

Just Published

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketing to $15.7 billion in Q4
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Google ads and cloud send Alphabet profit skyrocketi...

A couple of quarters after the Covid-19 pandemic hit its financial performance, Google's parent company has recorded a 69% jump in operating income and 23% lift in revenue year-on-year.

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly revenue past $100 billion
Advertising
1 hour ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Frenzied pandemic buying pushes Amazon's quarterly ...

As founder Jeff Bezos announces his move to executive chairman, revenue from Amazon's 'other' category, which includes advertising, soars 64% year-on-year.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021

Presenting our first ever list of 20 top-tier female talents making their mark in marketing and communications across Greater China.

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Joni Ngai, IPG Mediabrands
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch Greater China 2021: Joni Ngai, IPG ...

Ngai believes that success should be shared, informing both her approach to work as she identifies areas for greater collaboration between two Mediabrands agencies, and her passion for teaching.