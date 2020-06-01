ethics
Data privacy and ethics weigh more heavily on advertisers: WFA
However, under half of respondents to survey said their company had a data ethics policy in place.
You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report
TOP OF THE CHARTS: Brands have never been more pressured to lead with purpose, according to WE Communications latest 'Brands in Motion' research.
Ogilvy's work with US border control creates internal ethical crisis
BuzzFeed has obtained recording of conversation between CEO and concerned staff.
Influencer ethics and accountability: Where are they?
Influencer marketing is a multi-billion dollar industry that is both glamorous and ugly. A discussion at our CampaignComms conference explored ideas like a Glassdoor equivalent for influencer reviews and a '4R' vetting criteria.
SXSW is growing a tech conscience, so why isn't the ad industry?
Discussions are no longer about technology itself but about its human and societal impact. So why is the ad industry not yet asking the same tough questions?
Bell Pottinger and beyond: Does the PR industry have an ethics problem?
The furore over Bell Pottinger's work in South Africa shines the spotlight on the wider industry's ethical practices. Are the agency's actions a one-off, or are moral lapses common in the sector? And if so, what should be done?
