ethics

Data privacy and ethics weigh more heavily on advertisers: WFA
Jun 1, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Data privacy and ethics weigh more heavily on advertisers: WFA

However, under half of respondents to survey said their company had a data ethics policy in place.

You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report
Sep 18, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

You gotta have purpose: WE Communications report

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Brands have never been more pressured to lead with purpose, according to WE Communications latest 'Brands in Motion' research.

Ogilvy's work with US border control creates internal ethical crisis
Jul 23, 2019
Ben Bold

Ogilvy's work with US border control creates internal ethical crisis

BuzzFeed has obtained recording of conversation between CEO and concerned staff.

Influencer ethics and accountability: Where are they?
Jun 12, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Influencer ethics and accountability: Where are they?

Influencer marketing is a multi-billion dollar industry that is both glamorous and ugly. A discussion at our CampaignComms conference explored ideas like a Glassdoor equivalent for influencer reviews and a '4R' vetting criteria.

SXSW is growing a tech conscience, so why isn't the ad industry?
Mar 13, 2019
Justin Billingsley

SXSW is growing a tech conscience, so why isn't the ad industry?

Discussions are no longer about technology itself but about its human and societal impact. So why is the ad industry not yet asking the same tough questions?

Bell Pottinger and beyond: Does the PR industry have an ethics problem?
Aug 31, 2017
John Harrington

Bell Pottinger and beyond: Does the PR industry have an ethics problem?

The furore over Bell Pottinger's work in South Africa shines the spotlight on the wider industry's ethical practices. Are the agency's actions a one-off, or are moral lapses common in the sector? And if so, what should be done?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia