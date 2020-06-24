purpose
Talkin’ bout a revolution
‘Purpose’ is a wonderful starting point, but a dangerous means to an end, and a poor substitute for self-awareness. Its moment is passing, argues a semiotician and cultural strategy consultant.
Do brands need to decide which consumers they want to keep?
The changing relationship between businesses and society is making it harder for brands to stay silent when faced with consumers with disagreeable views.
Brands in Asia, this is not the time to stay silent
The Black Lives Matter movement in the US has roused many people in Asia to look at patterns of systemic racism in their own backyards. It’s time brands do the same.
Will the coronavirus sort truly purposeful brands from the 'purpose-washers'?
At some point in the future, I can imagine consumers asking brands that market themselves as 'purposeful': what did YOU do in the great COVID-19 outbreak?
Premier League campaign reinforces there is 'No room for racism'
Launch follows ugly scenes in Sofia this week, where players were subjected to racist abuse.
P&G: 'Brands should be wary of jumping on to hot topics'
Companies must 'walk the talk', according to FMCG giant's global programme leader for gender equality and children's safe drinking water programme.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins