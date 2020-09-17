India leads Warc's Asia strategy-prize shortlist

Warc has announced its shortlist for the 10th Warc Prize for Asian Strategy, which includes 22 campaigns from nine markets.
Indian agencies led with eight shortlisted campaigns, followed by China (4), Hong Kong (2), Singapore (2), Bangladesh (1), Japan (1), Malaysia (1), Philippines (1) and Vietnam (1), plus one Southeast Asia regional campaign.
A panel of 26 client- and agency-side experts will decide the winners, and the top papers will share a US$10,000 prize fund. The winners will be announced October 21.
The shortlist:
|Title
|Brand
|Brand owner
|Lead agencies
|Contributing agencies
|Markets
|Meet Me Halfway
|SK-II
|Procter & Gamble
|Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore
|Verizon Media, Mano Copenhagen
|China
|Good Vibes
|Samsung India
|Samsung India
|Cheil India
|India
|Just Don't Quit
|Nike
|Nike
|Mindshare China
|China
|Next% – Speed is Your Currency
|Nike
|Nike
|Mindshare China
|AKQA
|China
|Coke2home
|Coca-Cola
|The Coca-Cola Company
|McCann
|India
|Fix it or forfeit it
|Fevikwik
|Pidilite
|Ogilvy
|India
|Tang Gets It Done
|Tang
|Mondelez Philippines, Inc.
|Ogilvy Philippines, SOHO Square Philippines
|Spark Foundry Philippines, Castro Communications Philippines
|Philippines
|Out & Proud – India Comes Out of The Closet
|Times of India
|Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.
|FCB India
|India
|Project AgroBanking
|UCash & Shwapno
|United Commercial Bank Ltd. & Shwapno
|Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd.
|Bangladesh
|Only True Fans Get It
|Singtel
|Singtel
|BBH Asia Pacific
|OMD, Hogarth, Amobee
|Singapore
|The Adventure With King Leo and Friends
|P/S
|Unilever
|Mindshare Vietnam
|Vietnam
|"Are You Starting to See It?"
|Nikkei
|Nikkei
|McCann Tokyo
|Japan
|The Surprise Chicken Expert
|McDonald's
|MHK Restaurants Limited
|DDB Group Hong Kong
|OMD Hong Kong
|Hong Kong
|Personalised Social Impact Reports
|Grab
|Grab
|In-house
|M&C Saatchi Performance, Mindshare
|Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines
|Break-Up Salon
|Pantene
|Procter & Gamble
|Grey Group Hong Kong
|DeVries PR Agency
|China
|Overcoming India's Toilet Divide
|Harpic
|Reckitt Benckiser
|McCann Worldgroup India
|India
|Honor the Donor
|Fortis Hospitals
|Fortis Hospitals Limited
|Leo Burnett India
|India
|Go Yellow! Escape the Ordinary
|Scoot
|Singapore Airlines
|BLK J
|Singapore
|How Zomato won the game before the game
|Zomato
|Zomato India Pvt Ltd
|McCann Worldgroup
|India
|#WFH – (#WeddingsFromHome)
|Shaadi.com
|Shaadi.com
|Leo Burnett
|Genesis BCW
|India / Global
|Put the 'BIG' back in 'BIG MAC'
|McDonald's
|McDonald's Malaysia
|Leo Burnett, Malaysia
|Malaysia
|Find Your Unbeaten Path
|Lexus
|Inchcape
|TBWA\Hong Kong
|Hong Kong