Marketing News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

India leads Warc's Asia strategy-prize shortlist

Twenty-two campaigns from nine markets on behalf of brands including SK-II, Samsung, Nike, Coca-Cola, Grab, Scoot and McDonald's land on the shortlist for the Warc Prize for Asian Strategy.

SK-II: 'Meet me halfway'
SK-II: 'Meet me halfway'

Warc has announced its shortlist for the 10th Warc Prize for Asian Strategy, which includes 22 campaigns from nine markets.

Indian agencies led with eight shortlisted campaigns, followed by China (4), Hong Kong (2), Singapore (2), Bangladesh (1), Japan (1), Malaysia (1), Philippines (1) and Vietnam (1), plus one Southeast Asia regional campaign.

A panel of 26 client- and agency-side experts will decide the winners, and the top papers will share a US$10,000 prize fund. The winners will be announced October 21.

The shortlist: 

Title Brand Brand owner Lead agencies Contributing agencies Markets
Meet Me Halfway SK-II Procter & Gamble Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore Verizon Media, Mano Copenhagen China
Good Vibes Samsung India Samsung India Cheil India   India
Just Don't Quit Nike Nike Mindshare China   China
Next% – Speed is Your Currency Nike Nike Mindshare China AKQA China
Coke2home Coca-Cola The Coca-Cola Company McCann   India
Fix it or forfeit it Fevikwik Pidilite Ogilvy   India
Tang Gets It Done Tang Mondelez Philippines, Inc. Ogilvy Philippines, SOHO Square Philippines Spark Foundry Philippines, Castro Communications Philippines Philippines
Out & Proud – India Comes Out of The Closet Times of India Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd. FCB India   India
Project AgroBanking UCash & Shwapno United Commercial Bank Ltd. & Shwapno Grey Advertising Bangladesh Ltd.   Bangladesh
Only True Fans Get It Singtel Singtel BBH Asia Pacific OMD, Hogarth, Amobee Singapore
The Adventure With King Leo and Friends P/S Unilever Mindshare Vietnam   Vietnam
"Are You Starting to See It?" Nikkei Nikkei McCann Tokyo   Japan
The Surprise Chicken Expert McDonald's MHK Restaurants Limited DDB Group Hong Kong OMD Hong Kong Hong Kong
Personalised Social Impact Reports Grab Grab In-house M&C Saatchi Performance, Mindshare Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines
Break-Up Salon Pantene Procter & Gamble Grey Group Hong Kong DeVries PR Agency China
Overcoming India's Toilet Divide Harpic Reckitt Benckiser McCann Worldgroup India   India
Honor the Donor Fortis Hospitals Fortis Hospitals Limited Leo Burnett India   India
Go Yellow! Escape the Ordinary Scoot Singapore Airlines BLK J   Singapore
How Zomato won the game before the game Zomato Zomato India Pvt Ltd McCann Worldgroup   India
#WFH – (#WeddingsFromHome) Shaadi.com Shaadi.com Leo Burnett Genesis BCW India / Global
Put the 'BIG' back in 'BIG MAC' McDonald's McDonald's Malaysia Leo Burnett, Malaysia   Malaysia
Find Your Unbeaten Path Lexus Inchcape TBWA\Hong Kong   Hong Kong

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

7 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

9 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Move and win roundup: Week of September 7, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of September 7, 2020

Related Articles

Warc announces shortlist for Asian strategy prize
Advertising
Sep 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Warc announces shortlist for Asian strategy prize

Warc announces 2018 strategy-prize winners
Advertising
Nov 2, 2018
Staff Reporters

Warc announces 2018 strategy-prize winners

Warc announces shortlist for Asian strategy prize
Advertising
Sep 11, 2018
Staff Reporters

Warc announces shortlist for Asian strategy prize

Warc announces shortlist for Asian Strategy
Advertising
Sep 7, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Warc announces shortlist for Asian Strategy

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?
Digital
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?

The industry talks about diversity a lot, but do we understand the true definition of diversity, the difference between inherent and acquired? Find out, and test your knowledge with a quiz.

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries
Advertising
22 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

Calling all rising stars and those destined to make a big mark in APAC's marketing, media and advertising arena: Nominations are now open for our eighth-annual list of standouts who are 39 or under.

Agency launches internship for 55+ cohort
Advertising
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency launches internship for 55+ cohort

Thinkerbell's Thrive@55 internship seeks to offer an entry point for members of a "massively underrepresented" age group.

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad
Advertising
23 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in ...

If you think the actor is a nice guy in real life, well, you’re wrong.