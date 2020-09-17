India leads Warc's Asia strategy-prize shortlist

Warc has announced its shortlist for the 10th Warc Prize for Asian Strategy, which includes 22 campaigns from nine markets.

Indian agencies led with eight shortlisted campaigns, followed by China (4), Hong Kong (2), Singapore (2), Bangladesh (1), Japan (1), Malaysia (1), Philippines (1) and Vietnam (1), plus one Southeast Asia regional campaign.

A panel of 26 client- and agency-side experts will decide the winners, and the top papers will share a US$10,000 prize fund. The winners will be announced October 21.

The shortlist: