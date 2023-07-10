India grows media spends by 5% in 2022: ComScore report

ComScore has rolled out the 10th edition of its global billings rankings and market shares report.

The report reveals 2022 media agency and group billings estimates and covers 46 markets including India.

Globally, 83% of the media agency market is dominated by the big six media groups (GroupM, Publicis Media, Omnicom Media, dentsu, Mediabrands, and Havas Media Network).

Total billings in India for these six groups amounted to USD 14.5 billion. India contributed 5% to the global billings for these six media networks combined.